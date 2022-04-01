Purchase Access

On 03/14, title to Lots 4 & 5 & Lots 11-44 in Sec. 4-112-75 was transferred from Barbara Leesman, Blunt, to Raleigh Leesman, Blunt, for $342,879.13.

On 03/14, title to Lot 5, Blk. 10, Third Railway Addition, Pierre (115 & 119 S. Central Ave) was transferred from FLM LLC., Adair, IA, to Mark & Betty Wheelhouse, Pierre, for $300,000.

On 03/14, title to Lot 4, Blk. 10, Third Railway Addition, Pierre (306 W. Pleasant Dr.) was transferred from FLM LLC., Adair, IA, to Mark & Betty Wheelhouse, Pierre, for $140,000.

On 03/15, title to E70’ Lots 15-18, Blk. 10, Well’s Addition, Pierre (1008 E. Erskine St.) was transferred from David Fargen, Tom Fargen, Alexis Wangsness, Terese Fargen Swenson, Michael Fargen, and Jessica Walsh to Bart Swenson, Pierre, for $125,000.

On 03/16, title to Lot 31, Plateau Addition, Pierre was transferred from Tailwind Company LLC., Pierre, to Raynard Schlenker, Pierre, for $63,000.

On 03/17, title to Lot 2, Blk. 4, Heritage Ridge Second Addition, Pierre (1605 Abbey Rd.) was transferred from Alan & Kathryn Haarstad, Pierre, to Brooke Sutton, Pierre, for $265,000.

On 03/17, title to Lot 7, Blk. 5, Ulmen’s Addition, Pierre (1123 Lakewood Dr.) was transferred from Sunflower Holding LLC., Phoenix, AZ, to Alan & Kathryn Haarstad, Pierre, for $420,000.

On 03/18, title to Lot 16 less the E17.5’ & E30’ of Lot 17, Blk. 16, Cactus Heights Addition, Pierre (818 Cherry Dr.) was transferred from Randy & Robin Schrupp, Sioux Falls, to Sue Whitney, Pierre, for $380,000.

On 03/18, title to Lot 4, N-40 Subdivision in Sec. 33-112-79 (116 Stewart Pl.) was transferred from Carl & Kellie Johnson, Lexington, SC, to Brandon Spencer, Pierre, for $319,760.



