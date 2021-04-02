On 03/15, title to Blks. 1-4, Boe’s Subdivision; Blks. 1-2, Boe’s Second Resubdivision; Lots 1-5, Outlot A; Lots 1-10, Outlot B was transferred from Naomi Boe, Ft. Pierre, to Jimsco Inc., Sioux Falls, for $3,853,000.

On 03/15, title to Lot 3 ex. E33.4’ & Lot 4, Carla Burke Addition, Pierre (1211 E. Wells Ave.) was transferred from East Wells Properties LLC., Rapid City, to Avera St. Mary’s, Pierre, for $525,000.

On 03/15, title to Lot 23, Blk. 2, Cactus Heights Addition, Pierre was transferred from John & Jodi Bechard, Ft. Pierre, to Brian Englund, Pierre, for $220,000.

On 03/16, title to Lot 6, Blk. 1, Cactus Heights Addition, Pierre was transferred from Michael & Brittany Oden fka Brittany Beck, Pierre, to Chyenna Julius & Kaden Young, Pierre, for $180,000.

On 03/19, title to Lots 4-8, Blk. 8, Leepers & Moshers Addition was transferred from Shirley Marshall, Onida, to Daniel Marshall, Onida, for $56,110.

On 03/19, title to E2NW4NE4, N33’ of NE4SW4NE4 & W2NE4, NE4, and N33’ of NW4SE4NE4 less E75’, Sec. 30-111-78 was transferred from Paul Kearns, Lakeside, NE, to Thomas & Cynthia Wall, Pierre, for $275,000.

On 03/19, title to Lots 2 ex. N50’ & Lot 3, Blk. 2, Nystrom’s First Addition, Pierre was transferred from David & Debra Baker, Pierre, to Thomas Weaver, Rapid City, for $21,000.

On 03/19, title to Lot 36, Blk. 2, Thompsons Replat of Neltom, Pierre was transferred from Jacob Rosecky & Fallon Opstedal, Sioux Falls, to Nancy Kimball, Pierre, for $258,000.

Tags

Load comments