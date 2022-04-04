On 03/21, title to S177’ of Lot 32 and all Lots 33 & 34, less Frontage Road, Plateau Addition, Pierre was transferred from Gateway Automotive LLC., Pierre, to Olympic Real Estate Development (SD) I Corporation, Calgary, Alberta, Canada for $1,427,611.
On 03/23, title to Lots 7-12, Blk. 21, Smith’s Addition, Pierre was transferred from Elizabeth Bourk f/k/a Elizabeth Keyser, Sturgis, to Darrel & Quanna Keyser, Blunt, for $18,000.
On 03/23, title to W2 of Lots 15 & 16 and W2 of S12’ of Lot 17, Blk. 35, Well’s Second Addition, Pierre (126 S. Harrison) was transferred from Jacquelyn Bartlett-Mandil, Livingston, NJ to Christie Zander, Pierre, for $119,000.
On 03/23, title to NW4 Sec. 22-112-78, S2 Sec. 27-112-78, and SE4 Sec. 28-112-78 was transferred from Jimmie Cruise, Ft. Pierre, to Dennis Haven, Brentford, for $331,500.
On 03/24, title to Lots 25 & 26, Blk. 87, Well’s Second Addition, Pierre (1218 E. Dakota) was transferred from Joseph Flowers & Toni Groft-Flowers, Pierre, to Thomas Smoker & Theresa Rosmussen, Pierre, for $143,000.
On 03/24, title to Lot 11 & 12, Blk. 48, Well’s Second Addition, Pierre (221 S. Taylor) was transferred from Ricky & Rhonda Andersen, Pierre, Joseph Flowers & Toni Groft-Flowers, Pierre, for $195,000.
On 03/25, title to Lot 16-18, Blk. 87, Wells Second Addition, Pierre (1200 E. Dakota) was transferred from Dale Gourneau & Darla Hannum, Pierre, to Diana Webb, Pierre, for $285,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.