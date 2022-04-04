Purchase Access

On 03/21, title to S177’ of Lot 32 and all Lots 33 & 34, less Frontage Road, Plateau Addition, Pierre was transferred from Gateway Automotive LLC., Pierre, to Olympic Real Estate Development (SD) I Corporation, Calgary, Alberta, Canada for $1,427,611.

On 03/23, title to Lots 7-12, Blk. 21, Smith’s Addition, Pierre was transferred from Elizabeth Bourk f/k/a Elizabeth Keyser, Sturgis, to Darrel & Quanna Keyser, Blunt, for $18,000.

On 03/23, title to W2 of Lots 15 & 16 and W2 of S12’ of Lot 17, Blk. 35, Well’s Second Addition, Pierre (126 S. Harrison) was transferred from Jacquelyn Bartlett-Mandil, Livingston, NJ to Christie Zander, Pierre, for $119,000.

On 03/23, title to NW4 Sec. 22-112-78, S2 Sec. 27-112-78, and SE4 Sec. 28-112-78 was transferred from Jimmie Cruise, Ft. Pierre, to Dennis Haven, Brentford, for $331,500.

On 03/24, title to Lots 25 & 26, Blk. 87, Well’s Second Addition, Pierre (1218 E. Dakota) was transferred from Joseph Flowers & Toni Groft-Flowers, Pierre, to Thomas Smoker & Theresa Rosmussen, Pierre, for $143,000.

On 03/24, title to Lot 11 & 12, Blk. 48, Well’s Second Addition, Pierre (221 S. Taylor) was transferred from Ricky & Rhonda Andersen, Pierre, Joseph Flowers & Toni Groft-Flowers, Pierre, for $195,000.

On 03/25, title to Lot 16-18, Blk. 87, Wells Second Addition, Pierre (1200 E. Dakota) was transferred from Dale Gourneau & Darla Hannum, Pierre, to Diana Webb, Pierre, for $285,000.



