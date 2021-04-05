On 03/22, title to Lot 6, Blk. 2, Brookstone Addition, Pierre was transferred from Midwest Development of Pierre Inc., Pierre, to Doherty Development & Realty Group LLC., Pierre, for $46,500.
On 03/22, title to Unit 1, 25% of commons area, Lots 18-20, Blk. 50, Fifth Railway Addition, Pierre was transferred from Carl & Joann Sanders, Pierre, to Karen Gehrtz, Pierre, for $139,000.
On 03/24, titles to Lots 1-10 ex. N86’, Lots 37-48 ex. S32.18’, Blk. 4, Baird’s First Addition, Pierre; S2NW4SE4NE4 ex. E440’ & ex. S146.34’; and Lot A, Sec. 34-111-79 was transferred from Craig & Leann Novak, Ft. Pierre, to Riverview Properties LLC., Pierre, for $850,000.
On 03/25, title to Lots 19-24, Blk. 1, Leeper & Mosher’s, Pierre was transferred from David & Suzanne Lockhart, Pierre, to Dallas Henry & Susanne Arteberry, Highmore for $85,000.
On 03/25, title to Lot 8, Falcon Ridge Subdivision was transferred from Jerry Graves, Pierre, to Jonathan Morin & Jenna Wickersham, Onida, for $77,000.
On 03/25, title to NW4, Sec. 12-112-74 was transferred from Larry Kerr, Highmore, to Kerr & Daughter LLC., Highmore, for $190,887.60
On 03/25, title to NE4 less Lot H1, Sec. 11-112-74 was transferred from Jim Kerr, Highmore, to Kerr & Daughter LLC., Highmore, for $201,487.50.
On 03/26, title to Lot 9, Blk. 1, Kurvink-Stoecker-Karim A Addition, Pierre was transferred from Brandin & Robyn Seibel, Pierre, to David & Jennifer Lavinger, Pierre, for $259,000.
On 03/26, title to Lot 3, Blk. 1, Farm Island View Estates was transferred from Jamie & Jennifer Rancour, Pierre, to Brandin & Robyn Seibel, Pierre, for $430,000.
On 03/26, title to Lot 16A, Heritage Ridge Addition, Pierre was transferred from John & Jodi Anfinrud, Pierre, to Joshua & Karna Pfeffer, Pierre, for $480,000.
On 03/26, title to Lot 13, Airport Outlot 3 was transferred from J-Lynn Holding LLC., Pierre, to D Pease LLC., Pierre, for $500,000.
On 03/26, title to Lots 25-26, Blk. 35, Wells Second Addition, Pierre was transferred from Adam Peterson & Denise Langley-Peterson, Pierre, to Ty Kinneberg, Pierre, for $180,500.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.