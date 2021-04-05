On 03/22, title to Lot 6, Blk. 2, Brookstone Addition, Pierre was transferred from Midwest Development of Pierre Inc., Pierre, to Doherty Development & Realty Group LLC., Pierre, for $46,500.

On 03/22, title to Unit 1, 25% of commons area, Lots 18-20, Blk. 50, Fifth Railway Addition, Pierre was transferred from Carl & Joann Sanders, Pierre, to Karen Gehrtz, Pierre, for $139,000.

On 03/24, titles to Lots 1-10 ex. N86’, Lots 37-48 ex. S32.18’, Blk. 4, Baird’s First Addition, Pierre; S2NW4SE4NE4 ex. E440’ & ex. S146.34’; and Lot A, Sec. 34-111-79 was transferred from Craig & Leann Novak, Ft. Pierre, to Riverview Properties LLC., Pierre, for $850,000.

On 03/25, title to Lots 19-24, Blk. 1, Leeper & Mosher’s, Pierre was transferred from David & Suzanne Lockhart, Pierre, to Dallas Henry & Susanne Arteberry, Highmore for $85,000.

On 03/25, title to Lot 8, Falcon Ridge Subdivision was transferred from Jerry Graves, Pierre, to Jonathan Morin & Jenna Wickersham, Onida, for $77,000.

On 03/25, title to NW4, Sec. 12-112-74 was transferred from Larry Kerr, Highmore, to Kerr & Daughter LLC., Highmore, for $190,887.60

On 03/25, title to NE4 less Lot H1, Sec. 11-112-74 was transferred from Jim Kerr, Highmore, to Kerr & Daughter LLC., Highmore, for $201,487.50.

On 03/26, title to Lot 9, Blk. 1, Kurvink-Stoecker-Karim A Addition, Pierre was transferred from Brandin & Robyn Seibel, Pierre, to David & Jennifer Lavinger, Pierre, for $259,000.

On 03/26, title to Lot 3, Blk. 1, Farm Island View Estates was transferred from Jamie & Jennifer Rancour, Pierre, to Brandin & Robyn Seibel, Pierre, for $430,000.

On 03/26, title to Lot 16A, Heritage Ridge Addition, Pierre was transferred from John & Jodi Anfinrud, Pierre, to Joshua & Karna Pfeffer, Pierre, for $480,000.

On 03/26, title to Lot 13, Airport Outlot 3 was transferred from J-Lynn Holding LLC., Pierre, to D Pease LLC., Pierre, for $500,000.

On 03/26, title to Lots 25-26, Blk. 35, Wells Second Addition, Pierre was transferred from Adam Peterson & Denise Langley-Peterson, Pierre, to Ty Kinneberg, Pierre, for $180,500.

Tags

Load comments