On 03/07, title to Lot 76, Oahe Acres was transferred from Mary Scott, Pierre, to Dennis & Marty Ottenbacher, Pierre, for $25,000.

On 03/08, title to Lots 13-15, Blk. 12, Smith’s Addition, Pierre was transferred from Dianna Knox, Pierre, to Gregory Waltz, Mesquite, NV, for $10,500.

On 03/09, title to Lot 6, Blk. 2, River Watch Estates located in NE4, Sec. 14-110-78 was transferred from JKD Partnership, Pierre, to Stephen & Leesa Webb, Pierre, for $87,000.

On 03/10, title to Lot 22, Beck’s Residential Lots, Sec. 4-112-80 was transferred from B&B Equipment, Pierre, to Thomas & Anne Marie Caldwell, Keystone, for $15,000.

On 03/10, title to Lot 22, Beck’s Residential Lots, Sec. 4-112-80 was transferred from Thomas & Anne Marie Caldwell, Keystone, to Junior & Patricia Dowling, Pierre, for $15,000.



