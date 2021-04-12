On 03/30, title to Lot 4, Prairie Vista Estates was transferred from Joel & Brienne Torgrude, Pierre, to Lexicon Government Services LLC., Jacksonville, FL, for $415,000.

On 03/30, title to the N10’ of Lot 27 & Lots 28-30, Blk. 11, Capitol Addition, Pierre was transferred from Curtis & Debra Olson, Onida, to Kami Martis & Brian Thompson, Pierre, for $259,900.

On 03/30, title to the W2 of Lots 17-22, Blk. 103, Well’s Second Addition, Pierre (1720 E. Park St.) was transferred from Green Gables LLC., Pierre, to WC Enterprises LLC., Ft. Pierre, for $350,000.

On 03/31, title to Lots 2-4, Ballard’s Resubdivision was transferred from Trevor & Kelly Stoltenburg, Pierre, to Harry Jackson III, Pierre, for $125,000.

On 03/31, title to the S5’ of Lot 2 & Lot 3, Blk. 9, Third Railway Addition, Pierre (111 S. Huron Ave.) was transferred from Barbara Spears Family Trust, Eden Prairie, MN, to Krueger Properties LLC., Ft. Pierre, for $80,000.

On 03/31, title to Lot 10 ex. S10’ & Lots 11-12, Blk. 3, Steigmeyer’s Addition, Pierre (506 N. Euclid Ave.) was transferred from Anderson Bros Rentals Inc., Pierre, to BKB Properties LLC., Pierre, for $415,500.

Tags

Load comments