On 03/30, title to Lot 4, Prairie Vista Estates was transferred from Joel & Brienne Torgrude, Pierre, to Lexicon Government Services LLC., Jacksonville, FL, for $415,000.
On 03/30, title to the N10’ of Lot 27 & Lots 28-30, Blk. 11, Capitol Addition, Pierre was transferred from Curtis & Debra Olson, Onida, to Kami Martis & Brian Thompson, Pierre, for $259,900.
On 03/30, title to the W2 of Lots 17-22, Blk. 103, Well’s Second Addition, Pierre (1720 E. Park St.) was transferred from Green Gables LLC., Pierre, to WC Enterprises LLC., Ft. Pierre, for $350,000.
On 03/31, title to Lots 2-4, Ballard’s Resubdivision was transferred from Trevor & Kelly Stoltenburg, Pierre, to Harry Jackson III, Pierre, for $125,000.
On 03/31, title to the S5’ of Lot 2 & Lot 3, Blk. 9, Third Railway Addition, Pierre (111 S. Huron Ave.) was transferred from Barbara Spears Family Trust, Eden Prairie, MN, to Krueger Properties LLC., Ft. Pierre, for $80,000.
On 03/31, title to Lot 10 ex. S10’ & Lots 11-12, Blk. 3, Steigmeyer’s Addition, Pierre (506 N. Euclid Ave.) was transferred from Anderson Bros Rentals Inc., Pierre, to BKB Properties LLC., Pierre, for $415,500.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.