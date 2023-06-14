featured Hughes County Land Transfers for May 1-5 Jun 14, 2023 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 05/01, Nathan & Marva Jones, Pierre, purchased 624 N. Huron, Pierre, from Michelle Kronberg, Pierre, for $181,000.05/01, Michelle Kronberg, Pierre, purchased 502 N. Monroe, Pierre, from Walter Ruhnke a/k/a Walter Ruhke & Bonny Ruhnke, Pierre, for $234,000.05/02, Cooper Swartz & Madelyn Jungwirth, Pierre, purchased 1105 S. Cleveland, Pierre, from Kristin Bare & Kevin Cost, Littleton, CO, for $260,000.05/02, Jonathan Egge & Amanda Brown, Pierre, purchased 806 Cherry Dr., Pierre, from Brook & Gayle Varty, Pierre, for $335,000.05/04, Rimhut LLC., Pierre, purchased 1802 E. Dakota Ave., Pierre, from Qwest Corporation, Broomfield, CO, for $900,000.05/05, Carl Osberg, Minneapolis, MN, purchased 115 Linnell St. from Jodi Owen, Seminary, MS, for $62,000.05/05, Ken & Cheryl Brull, Pierre, purchased 313 N. Taylor, Pierre, from Timothy Harford, Rapid City, for $249,000. Was the information in this article useful? Thanks for the feedback. Copy article link Submit a story idea Join our newsletter Sign up Thanks, you're signed up. Please enter your email. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags The Economy Trade Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
