05/01, Nathan & Marva Jones, Pierre, purchased 624 N. Huron, Pierre, from Michelle Kronberg, Pierre, for $181,000.

05/01, Michelle Kronberg, Pierre, purchased 502 N. Monroe, Pierre, from Walter Ruhnke a/k/a Walter Ruhke & Bonny Ruhnke, Pierre, for $234,000.

