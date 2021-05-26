On 05/11, title to Lot 1, Peoria Flats was transferred from Grand Riverview Estates, Finlayson, MN, to Michael & Leann Feuillerat, Rapid City, for $115,000.

On 05/12, title to Lot 38, Blk. 2, Thompson’s Replat of Neltom Addition, Pierre was transferred from Philip Murphy, Pierre, to Todd Thompson, Pierre, for $359,000.

On 05/12, title to the W2 of Lots 15-17, Blk. 25, Well’s Second Addition, Pierre was transferred from Greg Peters & Lavonn Peters FKA Lavonn Lytle-Voita, Pierre, to Florentino Madrid, III, Pierre, for $231,000.

On 05/14, title to Lots 20-22 ex. N66’ and the W16’ of S66’ of Lot 23, Blk. 4, Greeley & Sharp’s Addition, Pierre was transferred from Allison Klucas, Pierre, to Nichole Hahn, Pierre, for $145,000.

On 05/14, title to the W45’ of Lot 12, Blk. 8, Third Railway Addition, Pierre was transferred from Rodney Burley, Pierre, to Paul & Antoinette Kenefick-Aschoff, Pierre, for $28,000.

On 05/14, title to Lot 6, K&S Subdivision was transferred from Mark & Laura Quasney, Sioux Falls, to Rebecca & Adam Spoehr, Pierre, for $283,500.

