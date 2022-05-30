On 05/16, title to E2SW4 less Lot H1, NW4SW4 & SE4 less Lot H1 in Sec. 1-112-75 was transferred from Marietta Ravnaas, Pierre, to Maurice Ravnaas, Harrold, for $110,500.

On 05/16, title to E2SW4 less Lot H1, NW4SW4 & SE4 less Lot H1 in Sec. 1-112-75 was transferred from Maurita Philbrick Living Trust, Cameron Park, CA, to Maurice Ravnaas, Harrold, to $111,000.

On 05/17, title to W51.15’ Lots 10 & 11, vacant alley adjacent to Lots 10-13, Lots 12-17 and W3’ vacant alley adjacent to Lots 14-17, Lots 18-22, all in Blk. 14 Greeley & Sharps Addition, Pierre (914 N. Euclid Ave.) was transferred from Red Star Inc., n/k/a Clearwater 1, Inc., Pierre, to Harries Benally, Pierre, for $160,000.

On 05/18, title to Lot 8, Flat Rock Estates was transferred from Danny & Jacquelyn Slocum, Pierre, to Nielsen Burns & Heidi Kosta, Pierre, for $585,000.

On 05/19, title to Lot 15, Blk. 3, Fruitwood Subdivision, Pierre (909 S. Primrose Ln.) was transferred from David & Kimberly Kietzmann, Mitchell, to Steven & Cora Hagerty, Pierre, for $245,500.

On 05/19, title to Lot 4, Blk. 4, Riverplace 2nd Addition, Pierre (717 Country Dr.) was transferred from Ron Young, Canistota, to Beth Thompson, Pierre, for $415,000.

On 05/19, title to Lots 9-12, Blk. 8, Leepers & Moshers Addition, Pierre (201 N. Canford) was transferred from William & Helen Anderson, Blunt, to Fernando & Katrin Vasquez, Blunt, for $50,000.

On 05/20, title to NE4 Sec. 16-112-77 was transferred from Sharon Rislov Living Trust, Madison, to Spaid-Brink Family Land LLC., Pierre, for $470,700.

On 05/20, title to Blk. 1R, Edgewater Addition, Pierre (1300 Edgewater Dr.) was transferred from Foster Rentals Inc., Pierre, to Catlin Properties LLC., Ft. Pierre, for $190,000.

On 05/20, title to SE4 Sec. 9-111-76 was transferred from Foth Limited Partnership, Onida, to JN Feller Limited Partnership, Blunt, for $755,107,50.

On 05/20, title to SE4 & E2NE4 Sec. 4-111-76 was transferred from Scott & Amber Foth, Onida, to JN Feller Limited Partnership, Blunt, for $478,660.

On 05/20, title to Lots 1-3 & N2 Lots 4, Blk. 70, Wells Second Addition, Pierre (403 & 405 S. Taylor) was transferred from Albert Spangler, Pierre, to Robert & Melanie McDonald, Pierre, for $156,000.



