On 05/17, title to Lot 3C, Robinson Acres was transferred from Billy Robinson, Pierre, to Brett & Stacy Leber, Dixon, CA, for $63,000.

On 05/17, title to Lots 15-18, Blk. 15, Well’s Addition, Pierre was transferred from Anne Anderson, Broomfield, CO, to Steven Oliva, Pierre, for $305,000.

On 05/18, title to Lot 16, Oahe Acres was transferred from Verne & Jeanne Olson, Pierre, to Kathleen Droz, Pierre, for $111,000.

On 05/19, title to Lots 25-28, Blk. 8, Pierre Original Plat was transferred from Riverset LLC., Pierre, to Southland Apartments LLC., Brookings, for $500,000.

On 05/18, title to Lots 26-27, Blk. 89, Well’s Second Addition, Pierre was transferred from Larry & Mary Jo Deiter, Pierre, to Toby & Brittney Stertz, Pierre, for $45,000.

On 05/20, title to the W60’ of Lots 1-4, Blk. 8, Well’s Addition, Pierre was transferred from Jeremiah Steely, Pierre, to Susan Kosior & Gregor Axel-Lute, Pierre, for $168,000.

On 05/21, title to Lots 1-6, Blk. 21, Stebbin’s Second Addition, Blunt (309 N. Commercial Ave.) was transferred from Freedom Mortgage Corporation, Coppell, TX, to Lawrence Jaske, Blunt, for $62,500.

On 05/21, title to Lot 24, Blk. 2, Cactus Height’s Addition, Pierre was transferred from Alan Hiller & Zoe Hiller FKA Zoe Jones, Pierre, to Teresa Gravatt, Pierre, for $250,000.

On 05/21, title to Lot 46, Blk. 2, Thompson’s Replat of Neltom, Pierre was transferred from Dean & Brianna Domeyer, Pierre, to Nathan & Cecelia Johnson, Pierre, for $262,885.

On 05/21, title to the N2 of Lot 42, Camelot Addition was transferred from Dennis Brandenburg, Pierre, to Jonathan & Vicki Kist, Pierre, for $485,000.

