On 05/02, title to Lots 1-4 less the S20’ of Lot 4, Blk. 21, Well’s Second Addition, Pierre (319 N. Monroe) was transferred from Patrick & Karen Callahan, Pierre, to Jason & Nant Kilber, Pierre, for $290,000.
On 05/02, title to Lot 1 & N2 Lot 2, Blk. 11, Steigmeyer’s Addition, Pierre was transferred from Timothy & Sandra Neyhart, Pierre, to Debra Paxton, Pierre, for $240,000.
On 05/02, title to Lots 8 & 9, Blk. 108, Well’s Second Addition, Pierre (1215 E. Dakota) was transferred from Kevin & Mary Neuhauser, Midland, to Nick Neuhauser, Pierre for $150,000.
On 05/02, title to Lot 8, Blk. 5, Highlands Ridge First Addition, Pierre (2314 Callaway Ct.) was transferred from Michael & Cara Lemmage, Minnetonka, MN, to Jacob & Katie Parson, Pierre, for $481,001.
On 05/02, title to W66’ of Lots 15-17 & W66’ of S10’ Lots 18, Blk. 37, Well’s Second Addition, Pierre (112 S. Polk) was transferred from Brennen Borah, Spearfish, to Bryce & Sara Kampa, Pierre, for $211,000.
On 05/02, title to Lot 1, Blk. 1, Winchester Estates II, Pierre (1217 Hilgers Dr.) was transferred from Merlin & Dianne Weyer, Spearfish, to Jeremy Lippert & Marguerite Seide, Pierre, for $393,250.
On 05/03, title to S100’ of W5’ of Lot 16, S100’ of Lots 17 & 18, E14’ of S100’ of Lot 19, Blk. 12, Prentice & Darlings Subdivision of Hathaway & Prentice, Pierre (1038 W. Capitol) was transferred from Sarah Linn, Pierre, to Kyle Sarringer, Pierre, for $249,500.
On 05/03, title to Lots 9 & 10 of Beck’s Residential Lots was transferred from Richard & Theresa Helgson, Pierre, to The Schneider Family Trust, Pierre, for $40,000.
On 05/03, title to Lot 6 of Lots 1-12, Prairie Vista Estates, Pierre (2001 Ridgeway Pl.) was transferred from Lisa Vander Maten, Mesa, AZ, to Kellie Weinheimer, Pierre, for $685,000.
On 05/03, title to Lot 16, Blk. 5, Steigmeyer’s Addition, Pierre (103 E. Seneca) was transferred from Samuel & Kimberly Smith, Pierre, to Zachary Fendrich, Pierre, for $185,000.
On 05/05, title to Lot 16, Blk. 19, Cactus Heights Addition, Pierre (1901 Flag Mountain Dr.) was transferred from Janet Livermont, Dayton, WY, to Sheila Miller & Michael Wenk, Pierre, for $510,000.
On 05/05, title to Lot 8C, Divot Estates, Pierre (4323 Sandwedge Dr.) was transferred from Joan Albaugh Revocable Trust, Pierre, to Carla Berry, Pierre, for $390,000.
