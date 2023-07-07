featured Hughes County Land Transfers for May 22-30 Jul 7, 2023 Jul 7, 2023 Updated Jul 7, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 05/22, Nathan & Amanda Korn, Pierre, purchased Lot 17, Blk. 3, Brookstone Addition from Midwest Development of Pierre Inc., Pierre, for $62,500.05/23, Alyssa & Daniel Etzkorn, Pierre, purchased Lot 29, Falcon Ridge Subdivision in Sec. 15-111-79 from Becker Johnson LLP., Pierre, for $72,500.50.05/23, Austin Senger, Pierre, purchased 219 N. Poplar, Pierre, from William Lynch, Sioux Falls, for $249,000.05/25, Alexis Shoup & Cody Chambliss, Pierre, purchased 20137 302nd Ave. from Kelso LLC., Pierre, for $495,000.05/26, Samantha & Scott McCue, Pierre, purchased 100 River Rd., Pierre, from Margaret Beverly and Betty Gartley, Rapid City, for $335,000.05/30, Donald & Donna Garrett, Pierre, purchased 2109 Vista Loop, Pierre, from Jacob & Elizabeth Stinchfield, Anderson, SC, for $385,000.05/30, Monte Heintz, Bellingham, WA, purchased SE4 Sec. 14-112-75 from Michael Heintz, Hot Springs, for $10,000.05/30, Courtney & Christopher Harbel, Pierre, purchased 201 N. Oneida, Pierre, from Dalton & Blake Sack, Pierre, for $243,400.05/30, Dalton & Blake Sack, Pierre, purchased 304 S. Polk, Pierre, from Wyatt Weber & Matiah Hicks n/k/a Matiah Weber, Draper, for $300,000.05/30, Darin & Lynsey Anderson, Pierre, purchased Lot 66, Oahe Acres in Sec. 32-112-79 from the Estate of Lois Schmidt for $33,000. Was the information in this article useful? Thanks for the feedback. Copy article link Submit a story idea Join our newsletter Sign up Thanks, you're signed up. Please enter your email. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags The Economy Trade Agriculture Linguistics Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
