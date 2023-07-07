05/22, Nathan & Amanda Korn, Pierre, purchased Lot 17, Blk. 3, Brookstone Addition from Midwest Development of Pierre Inc., Pierre, for $62,500.

05/23, Alyssa & Daniel Etzkorn, Pierre, purchased Lot 29, Falcon Ridge Subdivision in Sec. 15-111-79 from Becker Johnson LLP., Pierre, for $72,500.50.

