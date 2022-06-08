On 05/23, title to Lot 3 & 5B, Blk. 5, Replat of Blk. 5, Winchester Estates (1008 Winchester Dr.) was transferred from Bradley & Carla Remmich, Pierre, to Cristi & Troy Swenson, Pierre, for $390,000.
On 05/23, title to Lot 38, Camelot Addition (3540 Windsor Pl.) was transferred from Mark & Abby Edwardson, Pierre, to Jason Downs & Lacey Poile, Pierre, for $350,000.
On 05/24, title to E35’ Lots 13-15, Blk. 3, Stebbin & Freeland’s Addition, Blunt was transferred from Ken Fanger, Sioux Falls, to Carolyn Fotus, Blunt, for $2,000.
On 05/25, title to Lot 29, Prairie Vista Estates, Pierre (1709 N. Lincoln Ave.) was transferred from LJC Acres, LLC., Ft. Pierre, SC, LLC., Pierre, for $725,000.
On 05/25, title to Tract 1, Lake Sharpe Substation Addition, Sec. 4-109-75 was transferred from Etzkorn Family Land Limited Partnership, Pierre, to East River Electric Power Cooperative Inc., Madison, for $15,088.
On 05/26, title to Lot 18, Blk. 1, Harmony Hills, Pierre (105 Bulow Dr.) was transferred from River City Rentals Inc., Pierre, to Dawn McGregor, Pierre, for $249,000.
On 05/26, title to S2 of W2 Lot 8, S2 Lots 9-13, Blk. 4, Ustick’s Subdivision of Bosler’s Addition, Pierre (600 N. Poplar) was transferred from the Estate of Kenneth Doran, Moorhead, MN, to Peggy & Douglas Crane, Crooks, for $249,900.
On 05/26, title to Townhouse Lot 13-3, replat of Lots 11 & 12, Blk. 5, Highland’s Ridge First Addition, Pierre (2336 Callaway Ct.) was transferred from Brenda Donelan, Sioux Falls, to Lindsay Bruckner, Pierre, for $350,000.
On 05/27, title to Lots 2 & 3 less the S33’ of Lot 3, Blk. 8, Third Railway Addition, Pierre (117 N. Huron) was transferred from Alana Thomas, Ft. Pierre, to Morgan Ellewein & Dave Larson, Pierre, for $166,000.
On 05/31, title to Lot 3A Replat of Wal-Mart Addition, Pierre (1601 N. Lowell Ave.) was transferred from CMA Properties LLC., Pierre, to Brink Properties LLC., Pierre, for $480,000.
On 05/31, title to W1’ Lot 6 & all Lots 7-10, Blk. 114, Well’s Second Addition, Pierre (1221 E. Park) was transferred from Idaho Housing & Finance Association, Boise, ID, to Clay Kusser, Pierre, for $181,500.
On 05/31, title to Lots 18A, 18B and 19, Blk. 1, Nystrom’s First Addition was transferred from Lee & Trace Haselhorst, Hermosa, to Mona & Kyle Weinman, Pierre, for $395,000.
