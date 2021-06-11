On 05/24, title to Lot 6, Blk. 5, Ulmen’s Addition, Pierre was transferred from James Leslie, Pierre, to Debra Birzer & Bradley Joseph, Hillsdale, MI, for $330,000.
On 05/24, title to Lot C1, a subdivision of Lot C in NE4, Sec. 9-112-74 was transferred from Ryan & Kendra Moran, Harrold, to Jordyn Hanson, Pierre, for $145,900.
On 05/24, title to Lot 1, Blk. 5, Bartel’s Resubdivision of Blk 5 & Blk. 16 of Yaple’s First Addition, Pierre was transferred from Matthew & Miranda Grosz, Stacy, MN, to Bryce Lawrence, Pierre, for $182,500.
On 05/24, title to Lots 11 & 12, Blk. 105, Well’s Second Addition, Pierre (1509 E. Dakota Ave.) was transferred from Karen Pogany & Lori Redden, Pierre, to S & A Rentals LLC., Pierre, for $40,000.
On 05/24, title to Lots 11 & 12, Blk. 105, Well’s Second Addition, Pierre was transferred from Robert Redden, Pierre, to S & A Rentals LLC., Pierre, for $20,000.
On 05/25, title to the S79.5’ of Lot 20, Blk. 1, Capitol Heights Addition, Pierre (804 N. Monroe Ave.) was transferred from Vernon & Jacqueline Miller, Pierre, to Clifford & Mary Jorgenson, Ft. Pierre, for $175,000.
On 05/26, title to Lot 8, Blk. 166, Well’s Second Addition, Pierre was transferred from EFL Rentals Inc., Pierre, to Steven & Valerie Meyer, Pierre, for $100,000.
On 05/26, title to Lot 17, Blk. 3, Flag Mountain Village Addition, Pierre was transferred from Ben-Anne Apartments, Pierre, to Jeffrey Haiar, Pierre, for $178,500.
On 05/26, title to the W100’ of Lot 4A, Blk. 3, Nystrom’s First Addition, Pierre was transferred from Randolph Hallock, Sturgis, to Marc & Elizabeth Norlin, Sioux Falls, for $21,000.
On 05/26, title to Lots 23-25, Blk. 6, Well’s Addition, Pierre was transferred from Dustin Poss & Kallie Poss, Pierre, to Gage Taylor & Carly Oakland, Pierre, for $175,000.
On 05/26, title to Lot 1, Blk. 1, Stoeser Subdivision, was transferred from Travis Jones, Pierre, to Dustin & Kallie Poss, Pierre, for $187,000.
On 05/27, title to Lots 27 & 28, Blk. 51, Fifth Railway Addition, Pierre was transferred from Larry Purkapile, Pierre, to Trailside Ventures LLC., Pierre, for $54,000.
On 05/27, title to Lot 21, Beck’s Residential Lots was transferred from B & B Equipment, Pierre, to Thomas & Anne Marie Caldwell, Keystone, for $15,000.
On 05/28, title to Lots 21-23, Blk. 98, Well’s Second Addition, Pierre was transferred from Mary Vincent, Gettysburg, to Ben Schaap, Pierre, for $129,000.
