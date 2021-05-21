On 05/03, title to Lots 3 & 4, Shamrock Addition, Pierre was transferred from Thomas Maher, Pierre, to Dana & Katlyn Svendsen, Pierre, for $25,000.
On 05/03, title to Lots 15-20, Blk. 38, Well’s Second Addition, Pierre was transferred from Bankwest, Pierre, to William & Charlene Brown, Pierre, for $285,000.
On 05/03, title to Lot 7, Blk. 1, Riverview Park Subdivision was transferred from Brian Thompson, Pierre, to Traci Glanzman, Pierre, for $220,000.
On 05/04, title to Lot 3, Cox’s Subdivision was transferred from Ross Scott, Sioux Falls, to Janet Day, Pierre, for $173,000.
On 05/04, title to Lot 6, Blk. 1, Ramse Addition, Pierre was transferred from Kyle & Kassidy Peters fka Kassidy Noem, Pierre, to Justin Berheim, Pierre, for $240,000.
On 05/04, title to Lots 18A-18B and 19, Blk. 1, Nystrom’s First Addition, Pierre was transferred from Ronald Walker & Deann Randall, Pierre, to Lee & Tracy Haselhorst, Pierre, for $385,000.
On 05/04, title to Lot 1, Hilltop Addition, Pierre was transferred from Adam & Callan De Hueck, Pierre, to Dustin & Amanda Van Balen, Pierre, for $250,000.
On 05/04, title to Lot 1, Yaple’s First Railway Resubdivision was transferred from Seyvan LLC, Pierre, to Barton & Bonnie Schroyer, Pierre, for $120,000.
On 05/06, title to Lots 7-11, Blk. 74, Fifth Railway Addition, Pierre was transferred from Florence Trucano, Rapid City, to Coyle Properties LLC, Pierre, for $450,000.
On 05/07, title to Lot 18, Nystrom’s Second was transferred from Del & Kathleeen Schuh, Pierre, to Jeffrey & Tamara Breckenridge, Pierre, for $135,000.
