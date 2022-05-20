On 05/09, title to Lots 13-18, Blk. 6, Smith’s Addition, Blunt (904 N. Main St.) was transferred from Brad, Bruce, & Shelby Abels to Andrew & Tamantha Greene, Ft. Pierre for $23,750.
On 05/11, title to SW4NW4 & W2SE4NW4 Sec. 29-111-78 was transferred from Mervin, Gail, & Guy Ferris, Pierre, to Daniel Todd, Pierre, for $315,000.
On 05/11, title to W10’ Lot 9 and all of Lots 10 & 11, Blk. 87, Well’s Second Addition, Pierre was transferred from Todd Douglas, Pierre, to Brent Dykstra, Ft. Pierre, for $5,500.
On 05/11, title to Lots 11-14 less the S84’, Blk. 16, Capitol Addition, Pierre (911 N. Huron) was transferred from Sean Needham, Bellevue, NE, to Joshua & Tori Troen, Pierre, for $250,000.
On 05/12, title to Lot 27, Falcon Ridge Subdivision was transferred from Michael & Lorna Shell, Pierre, to Ronald & Grace Keefe, Sturgis, for $90,000.
On 05/12, title to Lot 9, Blk. 5, Winchester Estates, Pierre (916 Cambridge Dr.) was transferred from Anthony & Jaime Farmen, Pierre, to Jenna Wickersham & Jonathan Morin, Pierre, for $480,000.
On 05/13, title to Lot 5, Blk. 2, River Watch Estates was transferred from JKD Partnership, Pierre, to Brandon & Kia Rieger, Pierre, for $90,000.
On 05/13, title to Lots 8 & 9 — except parcel of land located in Lot 8, Blk. 1, View Heights Addition, Pierre (905 N. Monroe) was transferred from Vicki & Jonathan Kist, Pierre, to Levi & Kelly Fettig, Pierre, for $236,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.