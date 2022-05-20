Purchase Access

On 05/09, title to Lots 13-18, Blk. 6, Smith’s Addition, Blunt (904 N. Main St.) was transferred from Brad, Bruce, & Shelby Abels to Andrew & Tamantha Greene, Ft. Pierre for $23,750.

On 05/11, title to SW4NW4 & W2SE4NW4 Sec. 29-111-78 was transferred from Mervin, Gail, & Guy Ferris, Pierre, to Daniel Todd, Pierre, for $315,000.

On 05/11, title to W10’ Lot 9 and all of Lots 10 & 11, Blk. 87, Well’s Second Addition, Pierre was transferred from Todd Douglas, Pierre, to Brent Dykstra, Ft. Pierre, for $5,500.

On 05/11, title to Lots 11-14 less the S84’, Blk. 16, Capitol Addition, Pierre (911 N. Huron) was transferred from Sean Needham, Bellevue, NE, to Joshua & Tori Troen, Pierre, for $250,000.

On 05/12, title to Lot 27, Falcon Ridge Subdivision was transferred from Michael & Lorna Shell, Pierre, to Ronald & Grace Keefe, Sturgis, for $90,000.

On 05/12, title to Lot 9, Blk. 5, Winchester Estates, Pierre (916 Cambridge Dr.) was transferred from Anthony & Jaime Farmen, Pierre, to Jenna Wickersham & Jonathan Morin, Pierre, for $480,000.

On 05/13, title to Lot 5, Blk. 2, River Watch Estates was transferred from JKD Partnership, Pierre, to Brandon & Kia Rieger, Pierre, for $90,000.

On 05/13, title to Lots 8 & 9 — except parcel of land located in Lot 8, Blk. 1, View Heights Addition, Pierre (905 N. Monroe) was transferred from Vicki & Jonathan Kist, Pierre, to Levi & Kelly Fettig, Pierre, for $236,000.



