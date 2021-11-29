On 11/01, title to Lot 4, Blk. 6, Highlands Ridge First Addition, Pierre (2313 Callaway Ct.) was transferred from Bret & Caitlin Graves, Pierre, to Matthew & Danielle Deichert, Pierre, for $579,000.
On 11/01, title to Lot 29, Blk. 12, First Railway Addition to and resubdivision of Blks. 12-14, Original Plat (426 S. Brule St.) was transferred from Kalyk LLC., Pierre, to Tyler Evins, Pierre, for $74,000.
On 11/01, title to Lot 4, Blk. 1, Cactus Heights Addition, Pierre (108 Bluebell Dr.) was transferred from Joseph Rezac & Brittanie Blaseg FKA Brittanie Rezac, Pierre, to Brianne Kusler, Pierre, for $226,206.
On 11/01, title to Lot 16-19 less the Lot 19, Blk. 18, Wells Second Addition, Pierre (1504 & 1508 E. Broadway) was transferred from Kenneth & Nancy Labrie, Aberdeen, to Thomas & Virginia Grannes, Pierre, for $178,000.
On 11/01, title to Condo #1 located in Alley Exchange, Lot 1, Pierre (339 S. Pierre St.) was transferred from Midwest Holdings LLC., Pierre, to SD Urban Indian Health, Pierre, for $800,000.
On 11/03, title to Lots 5-9 & 16-21, Blk. 20, Stebbins Second Addition, Blunt (307 N. Lonetree) was transferred from Alexander Ruppelt & Dominique Ruppelt FKA Dominique Peters, Pierre, to Christopher & Melonie Corder, Blunt, for $230,000.
On 11/03, title to Lot 9 less the N5’, Lot 10 & N2 of Lots 11-16 less the S68’ of N2 of Lots 11-16 and less the W3’ Lots 9-16, Pierre (915 N. Grand) was transferred from Kirk Fridley, Kevin Fridley, Kara Dougherty Kimberly, Kristen Hazeltine, Karla Statema to Sunset River LLC., Gilbert, AZ, for $115,000.
On 11/03, title to Lots 27 & 28, Blk. 11, Original Plat, Pierre (430 S. Chapelle St.) was transferred from Jordan & Cynthia Hammer, Pierre, to Sunset River LLC., Gilbert, AZ, for $85,000.
On 11/03, title to Lots 34-35, Blk. 56, Fifth Railway Addition, Pierre (416 S. Henry) was transferred from Sodakandoit LLC., Ft. Pierre to Sunset River LLC., Gilbert, AZ, for $79,900.
On 11/03, title to Lots 16 & 17, Blk. 112, Well’s Second Addition, Pierre (2000 E. Sully Ave.) was transferred from Sodakandoit LLC., Ft. Pierre, to Sunset River LLC., Gilbert, AZ, for $46,000.
On 11/04, title to Lots 14-16, Blue Water Acres, in Norman’s Tract 1 was transferred from Spring Creek Development Limited Partnership, Pierre, to Schuh Family Trust, Livermore, CA, for $77,000.
On Lot 18, Blk. 1, Harmony Hills, Pierre (105 Bulow Dr.) was transferred from Esther Binkley, Richard & Lisa Binkley, Marlin Binkley & Susan Arend, Austin, TX, to River City Rentals Inc., Pierre, for $130,000.
On 11/04, title to Lot 7, Green Grass Ridge, Pierre (29062 Blue Grama West) was transferred from Jane Braley, Rochester, MN, to Michael & Jessi Braley, Pierre, for $187,000.
On 11/05, title to W10’ of Lot 9, all Lots 10 & 11, Blk. 87, Well’s Second Addition, Pierre (1211 E. Sioux) was transferred from Dan Davis, Ft. Pierre, to Gary Bren, Pierre, for $4,000.
On 11/05, title to Lot 7, Blk. 4, Cactus Heights Addition, Pierre (601 Yucca Dr.) was transferred from Stephen & Natalie Richardson, Tillamook, OR, to Brenda Skovly, Pierre, for $198,500.
On 11/05, title to Lots 26 & 27, Blk. 3, Pierre Original Plat, Pierre (318 S. Pawnee St.) was transferred from Devin & Jaslyn Kampfe, Pierre, to Hanna Tounsley, Pierre, for $165,000.
On 11/05, title to F120’ of Lots 13 & 14, Blk. 2, Second Railway Addition, Pierre (427 S. Fort St.) was transferred from Jerome & Connie Jacobs, Pierre, to Jennifer Boever, Pierre, for $180,000.
On 11/05, title to Lot 13 less the W45.3’ and Lot 14 less the E12’, Bosler’s Addition, Pierre (116 W. Elizabeth) was transferred from Kerry & Wanda Killey, Sioux Falls, to Tracie Arbach, Pierre, for $227,500.
