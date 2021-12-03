Purchase Access

On 11/15, title to S320’ of E150’ less the S160’ of E150’ of S2NW4SE4SE4, Sec. 32-112-79 was transferred from Jim Hammell, Pierre, to Cam Rentals LLC., Ft. Pierre, for $60,000.

On 11/16, title to Lots 20, 21, S2 of Lot 22, Blk. 8, Well’s Addition, Pierre (116 S. Madison) was transferred from BRBK LLC., Ft. Pierre, to Travis Pauly, Pierre, for $203,900.

On 11/17, title to Lot 3, Blk. 3, Nystrom’s Second Addition, Pierre (126 Linnell St.) was transferred from Jodi & Charles Owen, Seminary, MS, to Kevin & Priscilla Marso, Pierre, for $110,000.

On 11/17, title to Lot 16 less the W90’, Blk. 28, Fourth Railway Addition, Pierre (810 E. Wells) was transferred from Kenneth & Louisa Light, Pierre, to Orion Properties LLC., Pierre, for $150,000.

On 11/17, title to Lots 16 & 17, Blk. 16, Wells Second Addition, Pierre (328 S. Fillmore Ave.) was transferred from Cody & Kelly Geffre, Pierre, to Drew Heaton, Pierre, for $200,000.

On 11/17, title to Lot 16, Blk. 45, Fifth Railway Addition, Pierre (112 N. Poplar) was transferred from Norman & Joann Weaver, Pierre, to George Ashcraft, Pierre, for $172,000.

On 11/17, title to Lot 2, Blk. 4, Stoeser Subdivision, Pierre (1003 S. Cleveland) was transferred from Cam Rentals LLC., Ft. Pierre, to Justin & Amanda Holzapfel, Pierre, for $270,000.

On 11/17, title to Hawthorn Heights Condo (2000 E. 4th St. — #5) was transferred from SLH Holdings LLC., Brookings, to Michael & Marcie Long, Pierre, for $315,000.

On 11/17, title to Lots 42 & 43, Blk. 98, Well’s Second Addition, Pierre was transferred from Allen & Mary Nedved, Pierre, to Warren Kelly, Pierre, for $28,500.

On 11/18, title to Lots 3-7, Lakeview Estates, Pierre (21071 Cattail Pl.) was transferred from Mark & Viley Reed, Pierre, to Douglas Kraft, Pierre, for $500,000.

On 11/18, title to Lot 12, Blk. 2, Harmony Hills Addition, Pierre (125 Norbeck Drive) was transferred from James & Sheri Zahradnicek, Pierre, to Robert & Michelle Hopper, Pierre, for $23,000.

On 11/19, title to Lot 2, Blk. 8, Cactus Heights Addition, Pierre (2102 Buffalo St.) was transferred from Jeromy & Nicole Pankratz, Harrisburg, to Trent & Stephanie Deyo, Pierre, for $293,000.

