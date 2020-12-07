On 11/02, title of Lot 1, Split Rock Estates, was transferred from William and Sandra, Pierre, to Christopher and Elizabeth Henrichsen, Pierre, for $42,000.
On 11/02, title of Lots 1 and 2, McCarty Outlot 1, was transferred from Lowell and Amy, Pierre, to Shane and Jodie, Pierre, for $570,000
On 11/02, title of Lots 7 and 8, Wells Addition, Pierre, was transferred from Tarrah Sonnenschein AKA Tarrah De Hueck, Pierre, to Cole and Sierra, Pierre, for $192,000.
On 11/04, title of E2NE4 Sec-2611278, was transferred from Bankwest as Conservator of Wendy Shay Lehrkamp, Pierre, to The East 80 LLC, Sioux Falls, for $388,000.
On 11/04, title of Lots 9-12, Blk 6, Cavenaughs addition, Harrold, was transferred from Bankwest as Conservator Of Leo Lehrkamp, Pierre, to John and Doreen Powers, Alliance, Nebraska, for $10,500
On 11/05, title of Lot 1B, Lighthouse Addition, was transferred from Kandace and Thomas Orth, Council Bluffs, Iowa, to Steven and Rozann Kunstie, Gettysburg, for $48,000.
On 11/05, title of Ex W66’, Lots 10-14, Blk 36, Wells Second Edition, was transferred from Robert Nystrom Living Trust by Debra Nystrom, Charlottesville, Va., to Dawn and Douglas Day, Fort Pierre, for $42,000.
In 11/06, title of Lots 7-12, Blk 14, Smith Addition, was transferred from Rodney and Janice Haag, Sioux Falls, to Shana Doyle, Blunt, for $137,000.
On 11/09, title of Lot 2C, Wall Plaza Addition, from Thomas Maher, Pierre, to Jay and Mary Livermont, Pierre, for $45,875.
On 11/09, title of Lot 8, Fairway Addition, was transferred from the Estate of Arbidella Schmidt to John and Diane Burgi, Pierre, for $225,000.
On 11/09, the title in Lot 1 & N50’, Lot 2, Blk 2, Nystroms First, Unit 1, was transferred from Lois Moulton, Turtle Lake, N.D., to Daniel Bucheli, Pierre, for $101,000.
On 11/10, title of Tract DT-4 in NW 29-111-78 was transferred from Mervin & Gail Ferris, Pierre, to Daniel Todd, Pierre, for $130,000.
On 11/10, title of Tract DT-4 in NW 29-111-78 was transferred from Daniel Todd, Pierre, to Brian and Amy Murphy, Charleston, S.C., for $130,000.
On 11/10, the title of Lots 9-12 Less W65’, Blk 1, Wells Addition, was transferred from Jeremy Scott, Amarillo, Texas, to Mollie and Sean Campbell Holden, Pierre, for $153,500.
On 10/12, the title Lots 12-16, Blk 103, Wells Second Edition, was transferred from Faye Hendrickson, Buffalo, Mo., to Andrew Brown, Pierre, for $183,500.
On 11/12, the title of a ½ Interest in SE ¼, SEC 34-111-74 was transferred from Darrel and Wuanita Cade, Rapid City, to Dusty Acres Land Limited Partnership, Harrold, for $170,000.
On 11/12, the title of Lot 6 EX E50’ and EX W60.31 of E85.67’ of W150’, Hadd Addition, Pierre (2750 Industrial RD) was transferred from Prairie Sun Inc, Pierre, to Eldon Becker, Pierre, for $207,500.
On 11/13, the title of Lots 10-12, Blk 3, Ustick subdivision of Boslers Addition was transferred from Betsy Valnes, Pierre, to Dena and Corey Baker, Pierre, for $204,000.
