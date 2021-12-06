Purchase Access

On 11/22, title to Lot 3, Blk. 2, Ramse Addition, Pierre (105 Baja Dr.) was transferred from Brandon & Tamara Brake, Zachery & Marlies Warren, Pierre, to Rickie Jibben, Pierre, for $152,000.

On 11/22, title to Lot 23, H&C Subdivision, Pierre (110 N. Rockford Rd.) was transferred from Scott & Jaymi Barry, Banner, WY, to Nicholas & Jody Costa, Pierre, for $335,000.

On 11/22, title to Lots 4 & 5, Blk. 2, Bolster’s Ustick Subdivision, Pierre (627 N. Huron) was transferred from Diane Smith, Rapid City, to Chad Seidel, Jennifer Seidel, and Murphy Seidel, Pierre, for $53,662.12.

On 11/23, title to Lots 1, 2, 3 less the S11’ of Lot 3, Blk. 59, Well’s Second Addition, Pierre (303 S. Taylor) was transferred from Michelle Schmeling, Kansas City, MO, to Emily Rice, Pierre, for $167,000.

On 11/23, title to Lot 31, Oahe Acres, Pierre (129 Quail Rd.) was transferred from Joseph & Selah Privett, Lufkin, TX, to Julie & Kurt Miller, Pierre, for $225,000.

On 11/23, title to Lots 13, 14, 15 less the N20’ of Lot 15, Steigmeyer’s Addition, Pierre (510 N. Euclid.) was transferred from Merrill Olson, Pierre, to BKB Properties LLC., Pierre, for $220,000.

On 11/23, title to Condo Unit #16 in Lots 8-10, Blk. 4, First Railway Addition, Pierre (101 W. Prospect, #16) was transferred from Aaron Swan, Sioux Falls, to Mark Reed, Pierre, for $147,000.

On 11/24, title to S2.5’ of W57’ of Lot 10, All Lots 11 & 12, W50’ of N6’ of Lot 13, Blk. 28, Fourth Railway Addition, Pierre (121 S. Washington) was transferred from Nate Buscher, Marlborough, MA, to Kyle Andersen, Pierre, for $189,000.

On 11/24, title to Lots 7 & 8, less the S50’ of Lots 7 & 8 and less E20’ of S105’ of Lot 7, Blk. 6, First Railway Addition, Pierre (103 E Broadway) was transferred from Rodger Seefeldt, Blunt, to Zachary Hull, Pierre, for $115,000.

