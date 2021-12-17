Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

On 11/29, title to S2 of Lots 12-17, Blk. 5, Ustick Subdivision of Bosler’s, Pierre (605 N. Poplar) was transferred from John & Ronda Wollman, Harrold, to Peter & Holli Carter, Pierre, for $330,000.

On 11/29, title to Condo Unit 7 of Hawthorn Heights Condo Association, Pierre (2000 E. 4th St. #7) was transferred from SLH Holdings LLC., Brookings, to Wendy Phelan, Pierre, for $351,869.

On 11/30, title to Lots 5 & 6, Blk. 10, Steigmeyer’s Addition, Pierre (333 N. Evans) was transferred from Cory & Jennifer Rajek, Pierre, to Reed & Kennede Driscoll, Pierre, for $302,660.

On 11/30, title to Lots 9 & 10, Blue Water Acres was transferred from Spring Creek Development Limited Partnership, Pierre, to David Hanna, Rapid City, for $52,500.

On 11/30, title to Lot 6, Blk 2, Brookstone Addition, Pierre (2313 Brookstone Loop) was transferred from Doherty Development & Realty Group LLC., Pierre, to Jeffrey & Leanne Schlekeway, Pierre, for $478,000.

On 12/01, title to Lots 17-25, Blk. 119, Well’s Second Addition, Pierre (723 S. Polk Ave.) was transferred from S&I Properties LLC., Pierre, to Sunset River LLIC., Gilbert, AZ, for $175,000.

On 12/01, title to Lots 18-21, Blk. 102, Well’s Second Addition, Pierre (615 S. Taylor) was transferred from Joni Hansen, Pierre, to Nathan Townsend, Pierre, for $195,000.

On 12/01, title to Lots 22-24, Blk. 88, Well’s Second Addition, Pierre (1316 E. Dakota) was transferred from Kalyn Eulberg, Pierre, to Errol Peterson, Pierre, for $130,000.

On 12/01, title to Lots H-8, H-9, H-10, Sec. 18-110-77 (30194 SD Hwy 34) was transferred from Sabrina & Mathew Lyon, Pierre, to Jason & Michelle Glodt, Pierre, for $190,000.

On 12/02, title to R42’ of Lots 24-28, Blk. 34, Well’s Second Addition, Pierre (1505 E. Capitol) was transferred from Susan West, Pierre, to Dylan Bennett, Pierre, for $119,500.

On 12/02, title to Lot 14, Blk. 3, Oahe Addition, Pierre (806 Labarge Ct.) was transferred from Janet Timp, Sioux Falls, to Timothy & Anika Schoonhoven, Pierre, for $167,500.

On 12/03, title to the F90’ of Lots 10-14, Blk. 25, Well’s Second Addition, Pierre (1220 E. Cabot) was transferred from Sally Vandenberg Revocable Living Trust, Victorville, CA, to Tarajo & Nathan Deuter-Cross, Pierre, for $284,500.

On 12/03, title to Lot 20, Whispering Pines Subdivision (20072 Autumn Pl.) was transferred from Trevor & Wendy Jones, Pierre, to Scottt & Colleen McPack, Gettysburg, for $875,000.

Tags

Load comments