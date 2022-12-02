Nov. 7, April Oedekoven & Kelly Halter, Rapid City, purchased 104 W. Spring Creek Dr, Pierre, from Henry & Margie Mueller, Sioux Falls, for $70,000.

Nov. 7, James Leslie, Pierre, purchased 1916 Abbey Rd., Pierre, from H.A. & Nancy Larsen, Sioux Falls, for $350,000.

