Hughes County Land Transfers for Nov. 7-10
Dec 2, 2022

Nov. 7, April Oedekoven & Kelly Halter, Rapid City, purchased 104 W. Spring Creek Dr, Pierre, from Henry & Margie Mueller, Sioux Falls, for $70,000.

Nov. 7, James Leslie, Pierre, purchased 1916 Abbey Rd., Pierre, from H.A. & Nancy Larsen, Sioux Falls, for $350,000.

Nov. 8, Shane Hollingsworth, Pierre, purchased 20459 Sunset Ridge Pl., Pierre, from William & Lahnee Colson, Pierre, for $620,000.

Nov. 8, William & Lahnee Colson, Pierre, purchased 29505 Mica Pl., Pierre, from Nathan & Marva Jones, Pierre, for $520,000.

Nov. 9, Keith Krull, Pierre, purchased 423 S. Grant, Pierre, from Brenda Big Eagle, Sioux Falls, and Richard Frazier, Winner, for $170,000.

Nov. 10, Storm Wilcox & Taylor Chavez, Pierre, purchased 613 N. Poplar Ave., Pierre, from Chase & Samantha Cooper, Sioux Falls, for $250,000.

Nov. 10, Crystal Farms Inc., Onida, purchased NE4 Sec. 35-111-79 (Building #19, Pierre City Airport) from Kinkler Farms Inc., Onida, for $8,150.

Nov 10., Todd, & Janet Rhew, Pierre, purchased 120 Grouse Rd., Pierre, from SAS Rentals., Pierre, for $135,000.
