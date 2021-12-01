Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

On 11/09, title to Lot 12, Blue Water Acres — located in Norman’s Tract 1 was transferred from Spring Creek Development Limited Partnership, Pierre, to Chad & Nancy Hofer, Woodbury, MN, for $26,500.

On 11/09, title to Lot 5, Blk. 2, Nystrom’s First Addition, Pierre was transferred from Spring Creek Development Limited Partnership, Pierre, to Kevin & Darcie Kringen, Dell Rapids, for $25,0000.

On 11/10, title to 25% interest in Lot 13, Blk. 2, Riverview Addition, Pierre (204 N. Tyler) was transferred from Mark & Mary Christianson, Bolingbrook, IL, to Robert Christianson, Pierre, for $52,000.

On 11/12, title to Lot 34, Blk. 2, Riverview Addition, Pierre (418 N. Tyler) was transferred from Dusty & Heather Pelle, Pierre, to Hannah Mogck, Pierre, for $230,000.

On 11/12, title to Lot 1, Tuvrson’s Addition was transferred from Jody McClure, Pierre, to Damon Jorgenson, Pierre, for $75,000.

On 11/12, title to S2 of Lots 13-18, Blk. 3, Ustick’s Subdivision of Bolsers, Pierre (605 N. Central) was transferred from Arlen & Dana Mehrer, Harrold, to Deneil Hosman, Pierre, for $239,000.

On 11/12, title to Lot 5, Blk. 4, Riverview Second Addition, Pierre (221 N. Taylor) was transferred from Verna Deal, Zimmerman, MN, to Jaslyn Kampfe, Pierre, for $179,000.

Tags

Load comments