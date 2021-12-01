On 11/09, title to Lot 12, Blue Water Acres — located in Norman’s Tract 1 was transferred from Spring Creek Development Limited Partnership, Pierre, to Chad & Nancy Hofer, Woodbury, MN, for $26,500.
On 11/09, title to Lot 5, Blk. 2, Nystrom’s First Addition, Pierre was transferred from Spring Creek Development Limited Partnership, Pierre, to Kevin & Darcie Kringen, Dell Rapids, for $25,0000.
On 11/10, title to 25% interest in Lot 13, Blk. 2, Riverview Addition, Pierre (204 N. Tyler) was transferred from Mark & Mary Christianson, Bolingbrook, IL, to Robert Christianson, Pierre, for $52,000.
On 11/12, title to Lot 34, Blk. 2, Riverview Addition, Pierre (418 N. Tyler) was transferred from Dusty & Heather Pelle, Pierre, to Hannah Mogck, Pierre, for $230,000.
On 11/12, title to Lot 1, Tuvrson’s Addition was transferred from Jody McClure, Pierre, to Damon Jorgenson, Pierre, for $75,000.
On 11/12, title to S2 of Lots 13-18, Blk. 3, Ustick’s Subdivision of Bolsers, Pierre (605 N. Central) was transferred from Arlen & Dana Mehrer, Harrold, to Deneil Hosman, Pierre, for $239,000.
On 11/12, title to Lot 5, Blk. 4, Riverview Second Addition, Pierre (221 N. Taylor) was transferred from Verna Deal, Zimmerman, MN, to Jaslyn Kampfe, Pierre, for $179,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.