On 10/01, title to Lot 1, Blk. 1, Riverview Second Addition, Pierre (323 N. Pierce) was transferred from Ruben Mares & Danette Jarzab, Sturgis, to Daniel & Shelly Staal, Pierre, for $227,000.
On 10/01, title to Lot 20, Blk. 1, Fruitwood Subdivision, Pierre (1001 Laurel Ln.) was transferred from Dennis & Mary Gere, Pierre, to Keith & Jeanette Gourneau, Pierre, for $111,500.
On 10/01, title to Lot 2, Blk. 1, Ramse Addition, Pierre (2205 Buffalo St.) was transferred from Jeffrey & Leanne Schlekeway, Pierre, to Edwin Rattling Leaf, Sr., Pierre, for $298,500.
On 10/01, title to Lot 9, Blk. 6, Bartel’s Second Resubdivision of Blks. 6 & 14, Yaple’s First Addition, Pierre (1403 E. Church St.) was transferred from Aaron & Kristina Haynes, Pierre, to Hayden & Alyssa Cowan, Pierre, for $225,000.
On 10/01, title to Blk. 7, Capitol Syndicate Addition (lying north of highway) was transferred from Donal Gallimore, Pierre, to Guy Ferris, Abigail Farris, and Jackson Ferris, Pierre, for $17,500.
On 10/01, title to Lot 15A, Heritage Ridge Addition, Pierre (1810 Vista Ridge Place) was transferred from Justin & Erica Trebesch, Spearfish, to Matthew & Jenni Bauer, Pierre, for $521,000.
On 10/01, title to Lot 5, Blk. 2, Stoeser Subdivision, Pierre (912 S. McKinley) was transferred from Kenneth & Jill Edgmon, Pierre, to John & Brenda Weber, Pierre, for $362,000.
