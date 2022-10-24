On 10/11, title to Lots 3, 4, 5, 6 and S2NW4 in Sec. 33-111-76; and SW4 in Sec. 28-111-76 was transferred from John & Elizabeth Bourk, Sturgis, to Michael & Holly Ralston, Crooks, for $224,000.
On 10/12, title to Lot 46, Whispering Pines Subdivision (20057 Starlight Ave., Pierre) was transferred from Robert & Kristi Schneider, Sioux Falls, to Frank & Tammie Turner, Pierre, for $550,000.
On 10/12, title to Lot 1, Cow Creek Substation Addition in SE4 Sec. 18-112-79 was transferred from Yackley Ranches a/k/a Yackley Ranches Partnership, Onida, to East River Electric Power Cooperative Inc., Madison, for $125,000.
On 10/13, title to all of Lots 10 & 11, Blk. 13, First Railway to & Resub of Blocks 12,13,14 of Original Plat, Pierre (421 S. Ree) was transferred from Robert & Phyllis Sarvis, Pierre, to Steve & Sharon Sarvis, Pierre, for $42,000.
On 10/14, title to N2NE4NE4 less the S100’ and less USA take in Sec. 17-111-79 was transferred from Darrell & Deborah Beck, Pierre, to B&B Equipment Inc., Pierre, for $170,000.
On 10/14, title to Lot 15 and N6’ of E121’ Lot 16, Blk. 7, Original Plat was transferred from DLB Enterprises LLC., Pierre, to Cam Rentals LLC., Ft. Pierre, for $165,000.
On 10/14, title to Lot 6, Falcon Ridge Subdivision (20457 Falcon Ridge Rd., Pierre) was transferred from Jammie & Talli Raske, Ft. Pierre, to George & Paige Sperry, Pierre, for $650,000.
On 10/14, title to Lots 4, 5, 6, Blk. 109, Wells Second Addition, Pierre (1121 E. Dakota) was transferred from Dennis & Bernice Hanson f/k/a Bernice Ripperger, Beaver Creek, MN, to Madison Humann, Pierre, for $183,000.
Do you have an athlete in mind that contributes to the team or sport, holds sportsmanship and team spirit, has epic playmaker moments and/or in general makes the the sports fun? If yes, please make your nominations for our edition of Athlete Spotlight.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.