On 10/11, title to Lots 3, 4, 5, 6 and S2NW4 in Sec. 33-111-76; and SW4 in Sec. 28-111-76 was transferred from John & Elizabeth Bourk, Sturgis, to Michael & Holly Ralston, Crooks, for $224,000.

On 10/12, title to Lot 46, Whispering Pines Subdivision (20057 Starlight Ave., Pierre) was transferred from Robert & Kristi Schneider, Sioux Falls, to Frank & Tammie Turner, Pierre, for $550,000.

Was the information in this article useful?


Tags

Load comments