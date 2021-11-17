Purchase Access

On 10/13, title to the W10’ of Lot 9 & all of Lots 10-11, Blk. 87, Well’s Second Addition, Pierre (1211 E. Sioux) was transferred from E.E. Hawk, Ft. Pierre, to Brent Dykstra, Ft. Pierre, for $5,500.

On 10/13, title to the SE4 of Sec. 34-112-75 was transferred from the Donald & Gladys Irion’s Living Trust, Belle Fourche, to Kyle Jaeger, Harrold, for $440,000.

On 10/13, title to Hartford Lot 1 in Replat of Lots 1-4 of Oahe Lodge Subdivision in Sec. 5-112-80, Pierre (104 W. Spring Creek Dr.) was transferred from Sara Hartford, Pierre, to Donald & Gladys Irion, Belle Fourche, for $820,000.

On 10/13, title to Lots 22-24, Blk. 11; and Lots 22-30, Blk. 12, Capitol Addition, Pierre was transferred from BKS, LLC, Eden Prairie, MN, to the Fank & Tammy Turner Living Trust, Pierre, for $176,000.

On 10/13, title to the NW4 of Sec. 14-111-75 was transferred from the Donald & Gladys Irion’s Living Trust, Belle Fourche, to Jerid & Megan Jaeger, Harrold, for $432,000.

On 10/14, title to Lots 1-3, Blk. 44, Well’s Second Addition, Pierre (203 S. Lincoln) was transferred from the Estate of Daniel Johnston, Rapid City, to Onspec LLC, Pierre, for $143,000.

On 10/14, title to Lots 8-12, Blk. 15, Smith’s Addition, Blunt (711 N. Ree Street) was transferred from Kenidee Keller & Eh Htoo, Pierre, to Wyatt Loesch & Bridgette Fanger, Blunt, for $155,000.

On 10/14, title to Lots 13-24, Blk. 28, Smith’s Addition, Blunt (104 E. Coler Ave.) was transferred from Justin Hinckley, Blunt, to Richard Geppert, Blunt, for $80,000.

On 10/14, title to Lots 1-3 less the S10’ of Lot 3, Blk. 12, Steigmeyer’s Addition, Pierre (339 N. Euclid) was transferred from Owen & Sharlynn Gardella, Pierre, to Scott Swenson & Brandy Brockel, Pierre, for $625,000.

On 10/14, title to Lots 18-21, Blk. 102, Well’s Second Addition, Pierre (615 S. Taylor) was transferred from Scott Swenson & Brandy Brockel, Pierre, to Joni Hansen, Pierre, for $185,000.

On 10/14, title to Lots 1 & 6 and the N1’ of Lots 2 & 15 together with vac alley, Blk. 6, Park Addition; Lots 1-10 less W70’ of Lots 6-10 with vac alley, Wright & Temple Addition, Pierre was transferred from Accomplish Inc., Onida, Dakota Storm Roofing LLC, Pierre, for $243,000.

On 10/15, title to Lots 19-21 less the N5’ of Lot 21, Blk. 20, Well’s Second Addition, Pierre, (308 N. Monroe) was transferred from Shelley Wickersham & Gary and Rochelle Wylie, Ree Heights, to Molly Stulken, Pierre, for $217,500.

On 10/15, title to the W10’ of Lots 24-28, Blk. 10, Well’s Addition, Pierre (1003 E. Capitol Ave.) was transferred from Paul Kohman, Sioux Falls, to Deseree Corrales, Pierre, for $200,000.

On 10/15, title to Lots 26-28, Blk. 12, First Railway Addition to and Resub of Original Plat, Pierre (402 E. Missouri) was transferred from the Estate of Scott Stabnow, Pierre, to Timmy Schmautz, Pierre, for $145,000.

On 10/15, title to Lots 3 & 4, Blk. 1, Steigmeyer’s Addition, Pierre (510 N. Evans) was transferred from Michael & Jennifer Lauritsen, Chamberlain, to Jamie & Jennifer Rancour, Pierre, for $325,000.

On 10/15, title to Unit C, Lots 9 & 10, Blk. 2, Riverplace Second Addition, Pierre (133 River View Dr.) was transferred from Peter Leong, Pierre, to Delton & Vicky Tipton, Pierre, for $310,000.

On 10/18, title to Lot 14 and E10’ of Lot 15, Blk. 5, Winchester Estates, Pierre (1313 Winchester Dr.) was transferred from Matthew & Erika Blumer, Pittsburgh, PA, to Richard & Dianna Mart, Maricopa County, AZ, for $410,000.

On 10/19, title to Lots 24 & 25, Shamrock Addition (29279 Rooney St.) was transferred from Michael & Susan Gannon, Brookings, to Braedon Hinker, Pierre, for $340,000.

On 10/20, title to the R50’ of F95’ of Lots 12 & 13, Blk. 4, First Railway Addition, Pierre (120 N. Huron) was transferred from Melvin & Janet Toman, Winner, to Gregory & Karen Hansmann, Pierre, for $90,000.

On 10/21, title to E2 of Lots 10-12, Blk. 13, Ustick & Prentice Addition, Pierre (703 N. Huron) was transferred from Denise Wilson, Grand Junction, CO, to Patrick & Tonya Palvlsick, Pierre, for $187,500.

On 10/21, title to Lots 12-14, Blk. 98, Well’s Second Addition, Pierre (2215 E. Dakota Ave.) was transferred from Douglas & Susan Marshall, Pierre, to K & K Ventures, LLC, Pierre, for $149,900.

On 10/21, title to Lot 2, Blk. 1, Bosler’s Addition, Pierre (629 N. Grand) was transferred from Rakefet Gruetze & Patrick Paul, Pierre, to Andrew & Sara Zarecky, Pierre, for $265,003.

On 10/22, title to Lots 19-30 together with E20’ vac Washington St. adj., Blk. 1, Capitol Syndicate Addition, Pierre was transferred from Julie Hansen, Freeman, to Loyd Hansen, Freeman, for $500.

On 10/22, title to Lots 20 & 21, Blk. 5, Cavanaugh’s Addition, Pierre (208 E. 2nd St.) was transferred from Jennifer Fleischer & Matthew Johnson, Sioux Falls, to Catanna Crain for $500.

