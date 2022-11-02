On 10/17, title to Lot 12, Blk. 2, Harmony Hills Addition, Pierre (125 Norbeck Dr.) was transferred from Michelle Hopper, Spencer, to Brent & Robyn Thorpe, Pierre, for $60,000.
On 10/17, title to Lots 8 & 9, Blk. 13, Usticks & Prentice Addition, Pierre (707 N. Huron) was transferred from the Estate of Charlotte Conway to Sheryl Blake, Pierre, for $180,000.
On 10/18, title to Lot 1, Medicine Knoll Creek Subdivision in SW4SW4 Sec. 20-112-76 (30812 Runge Rd., Blunt) was transferred from the Estate of Jim Fredricks, Lewistown, MT, to Brad Ables, Platteville, CO, for $329,000.
On 10/18, title to Lot 9, Blk. 4, Ulmens Addition, Pierre (1131 Westwood Dr.) was transferred from Matthew & Alison Reinke, Glen Ellyn, IL, to Daniel Parrish-Moeckly & Robyn Ladd-Moeckly, Owatonna, MN, for $371,300.
On 10/19, title to Lots 55 & 56, Beck’s Residential Lots — located in Lots D & E in Sec. 4-112-80 (327 Dacey Avenue, Pierre) was transferred from Delvin & Kathleen Schuh, Pierre, to Leslie & Christine Job, Pierre, for $435,000.
On 10/19, title to E2SE4 Sec. 36-111-75 was transferred from Keith Krull, Harrold, to Kotton & Devan Krull, Harrold, for $96,000.
On 10/19, title to Lots 6, 7, & E2SW4 of Sec. 6-110-74; and NW4 Sec. 12-110-75 was transferred from Keith Krull; Kip & Deborah Krull, Harrold, to Kotton & Devan Krull, Harrold, for $476,000.
On 10/19, title to NW4 Sec. 6-110-74; NE4, SE4, SW4 less right-of-way, Lots 3, 4 & S2NW4 less the W2SW4NW4 and less right-of-way in Sec. 1-110-75; and SW4 less right-of-way Sec.12-110-75 was transferred from Keith Krull; Kip & Deborah Krull, Harrold, to Kotton & Devan Krull, Harrold, for $828,000.
On 10/19, title to NW4 Sec. 6-110-74; NE4, SE4, SW4 less right-of-way, Lots 3, 4 & S2NW4 less the W2SW4NW4 and less right-of-way in Sec. 1-110-75; and SW4 less right-of-way Sec. 12-110-75 was transferred from the Estate of Kim Krull, Rapid City, to Kotton & Devan Krull, Harrold, for $184,800.
On 10/19, title to Lots 13-16, Blk. 19, Stebbins Second Addition, Pierre (302 N. Lonetree) was transferred from George & Paige Sperry, Pierre, to Rowan & Courtney Nightangel, Blunt, for $210,000.
On 10/20, title to Blk. 4, Airbase Acres Addition was transferred from B&B Equipment Inc., Pierre, to Darrell & Deborah Beck, Pierre, for $85,000.
On 10/20, title to SW4NW4, less crested Ridge Addition, less Airbase Acres, and less Lot H-1, Sec. 35-111-79 was transferred from B&B Equipment Inc., Pierre, to Darrell & Deborah Beck, Pierre, for $85,000.
On 10/21, title to Lot 7 less the E2’ and all Lot 8, Blk. 1, Hilgers Addition, Pierre (102 E. Wynoka St.) was transferred from Ryan & Kim Olson, Onida, to Kala Goetschius, Pierre, for $257,500.
On 10/21, title to N½ of all of Lot 22 and Lots 23 & 24, Blk. 71, Well’s Second Addition, Pierre (402 S. Tyler) was transferred from Chev Hackett & Elizabeth Hackett f/k/a Elizabeth Schumacher, Pierre, to Jebben & Elizabeth Anderson, Pierre, for $230,000.
