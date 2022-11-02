On 10/17, title to Lot 12, Blk. 2, Harmony Hills Addition, Pierre (125 Norbeck Dr.) was transferred from Michelle Hopper, Spencer, to Brent & Robyn Thorpe, Pierre, for $60,000.

On 10/17, title to Lots 8 & 9, Blk. 13, Usticks & Prentice Addition, Pierre (707 N. Huron) was transferred from the Estate of Charlotte Conway to Sheryl Blake, Pierre, for $180,000.

