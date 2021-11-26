On 10/25, title to Lot 1, Specker’s Subdivision of N200’ of Blk. 16, Fourth Railway Addition, Pierre (235 W. Broadway) was transferred from Center House Transition Facility, Pierre, to Leremy & Lunn Ann Davis, Sacramento, CA, for $235,000.
On 10/25, title to Lots 37 & 38, Dakota Landing Estates (212 Shoreline St.) was transferred from Thomas & Kandice Mullivan, Pierre, to Travis Lopour, Pierre, for $297,200.
On 10/25, title to Lots 7 & 8 together with N2 vac alley adj, Blk. 116, Well’s Second Addition, Pierre (1417 E. Park St.) was transferred from Travis Lopour, Pierre, to Michele Lopour, Pierre, for $135,000.
On 10/25, title to Lot 1 & the N20’ of Lot 2, Blk. 15, Yaples Addition, Pierre (419 N. Van Buren) was transferred from Christopher & Elizabeth Henrichsen, Pierre, to Nicholas & Lila Johnson, Pierre, for $251,500.
On 10/26, title to Lot 11, Blk. 16, Cactus Heights, Pierre (808 Cherry Dr.) was transferred from Michael & Marcie Long, Pierre, to Samantha & Baylee Hoff, Pierre, for $339,000.
On 10/26, title to Lot 20, Nystrom’s Second Addition, Pierre was transferred from Robin Nihiser, Tuscola, IL, to Guy & Beata Ferris, Pierre, for $85,000.
On 10/26, title to S2 of Lot 8, all of Lots 9 & 10, Blk. 65, Well’s Second Addition, Pierre (418 S. Lincoln) was transferred from Shelly Pfaff, Sioux Falls, to Larry & Jeanette Styles, Pierre, for $95,000.
On 10/26, title to Lot 1R, Breitag Addition (27995 200th St.) was transferred from Catherine Breitag, Duluth, MN, to Teresa Bormann, Pierre, for $640,000.
On 10/26, title to E44’ of N3’ of Lot 26 & E44’ of Lots 27-30, BLk. 67, Well’s Second Addition, Pierre (2107 E. Humboldt) was transferred from Tracy & Allen Mercer, Pierre, to Megan Mercer, Pierre, for $205,000.
On 10/27, title to Lot 5, Hinckley Subdivision, a Replat of Lots 10-12 of Tyler Addition in Sec. 8-110-78 was transferred from the Estate of Julianna Flask AKA Julianna Gregor to Michael & Kari Mazur, Spirit Lake, IA, for $57,000.
On 10/27, title to Lot 3, Blk. 2, River Watch Estates was transferred from JKD Partnership, Pierre, to Kristine Wurtz & Donnie Wurtz AKA Jason Wurtz, Pierre, for $37,000.
On 10/27, title to Blk. 1 less the N20’ and less Lot H-1, Ford Addition, Blk. 2 less the N20’, together with vac E2 of alley adj, Ford Addition; Lots 17-19, less Lots H1 of Lot 17, together with W2 vac alley, Burke Addition was transferred from VDV LLC, Gillette, WY, to Windy Enterprises LLC, Rapid City, for $1,500,000.
On 10/28, title to Lot 6, Wendt Subdivision in Sec. 22-111-79 (113 Marie Rd.) was transferred from Dale & Barbara Vermundson, Pierre, to Nathan & Lacey Walz, Pierre, for $385,000.
On 10/28, title to Lot 6 of Lots 1-11, All Business Subdivision was transferred from Anderson & Buchholtz LLP, Ft. Pierre, to River Bottom Investments LLC, Pierre, for $125,000.
