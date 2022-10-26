On 10/03, title to Lot 1, Blk. 18, Cactus Heights Addition, Pierre (1117 N. Harrison) was transferred from Mark Leiferman, Ft. Pierre, to Jeff Friman & Linda Krog, Pierre, for $379,000.

On 10/03, title to Lot 11, Blk. 1, Hillsdale Addition, Pierre (622 N. Maple) was transferred from Jeff Friman & Linda Krog, Pierre, to Patrick & Samantha Bumann, Pierre, for $335,000.

