On 10/03, title to Lot 1, Blk. 18, Cactus Heights Addition, Pierre (1117 N. Harrison) was transferred from Mark Leiferman, Ft. Pierre, to Jeff Friman & Linda Krog, Pierre, for $379,000.
On 10/03, title to Lot 11, Blk. 1, Hillsdale Addition, Pierre (622 N. Maple) was transferred from Jeff Friman & Linda Krog, Pierre, to Patrick & Samantha Bumann, Pierre, for $335,000.
On 10/03, title to Lot 3, Blk. 4, Riverplace 2nd Addition, Pierre (721 Country Dr.) was transferred from Riverplace Inc., Pierre, to Donna Tschetter & Russel Hinders, Pierre, for $385,000.
On 10/03, title to Lot 8, Blk. 8, Cactus Heights Addition, Pierre (2105 Antelope St.) was transferred from Levi & Loni Stewart, Pierre, to Marcus & Corey Christianson, Pierre, for $360,000.
On 10/04, title to Lot 4 and SE4SE4 in Sec. 19-111-77 was transferred from Travis & Amber Stout, Pierre, to Dennis Brandenburg, Pierre, for $234,740 costs.
On 10/04, title to Lot 3, Blk. 1, Riverview Second Addition, Pierre, (313 N. Pierce) was transferred from Forrest & Shirleen Wixon, Rapid City, to Brian & Shayenne Ritzman, Pierre, for $225,000.
On 10/05, title to N2 of Sec. 12-111-75; and SE4 of Sec. 11-110-75 was transferred from Roland & Betty Kleinschmidt, Harrold, to Lee & Dawn Kleinschmidt, Harrold, for $60,000.
On 10/06, title to Lots 15 & 16 less the E44’ of Lot 16, Blk. 2, Bolser’s Addition, Pierre (212 W. Elizabeth) was transferred from Nathan & Joyce Solem, Tampa, FL, to Jeremy Blumer, Pierre, for $232,000.
On 10/07, title to Lots 7, 8, 9 less the N10’ of Lot 7, Blk 3, Ustick’s Subdivision of Bosler’s Addition, Pierre (619 N. Central Ave.) was transferred from Mary Byer, Sioux Falls, to Nathan & Rebecca Benson, Pierre, for $267,000.
Do you have an athlete in mind that contributes to the team or sport, holds sportsmanship and team spirit, has epic playmaker moments and/or in general makes the the sports fun? If yes, please make your nominations for our edition of Athlete Spotlight.
