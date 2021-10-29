On 10/06, title to the S5’ of Lot 12 & Lots 13-15, Blk., 19, Well’s Second Addition, Pierre (303 N. Van Buren) was transferred from De Etta Dugstad, Garfield, MN, to Andrew Dickinson, Pierre, for $245,000.

On 10/07, title to Lot 1-4, Blk. 18, Stebbins Second Addition, Blunt (409 N. Bluff) was transferred from John Sterling and Sara Sterling FKA Sara Vanasperen, Pierre, to Allan & Debra Eckert, Blunt for $119,000.

On 10/07, title to Lot 13A, Blk. 1, Highlands Ridge First Addition, Pierre (1907 Brighton Ct.) was transferred from the Estate of Shirley Eisnach, Pierre, to the Living Trust of Peter & Ruth Hansen, Pierre, for $416,500.

On 10/08, title to Lot 29, Prairie Vista Estates, Pierre (1709 Lincoln Ave.) was transferred from AG Services Development LLC., Pierre, LJC Acres LLC., Ft. Pierre, for $800,000.

On 10/08, title to W91’ of Outlot C, Sec. 3-110-79; the E26’ of Lot 1, Blk. 1, Irene’s Subdivision; Lots 10-13, W2 of Lot 14, W2 of Lot 23, Lots 24-27 together with the S2 of vac. alley, Pierre (2720 Humboldt St.) was transferred from Gordon & Susan Beckwith, Pierre, to John Sterling & Sara Van Asperen AKA Sara Sterling, Pierre, for $393,000.

On 10/08, title to Lots 5 & 6, Blk. 46, Fifth Railway Addition, Pierre (109 S. Oneida) was transferred from Brenda Garlow, Pierre, to Russell & Victoria Jones, Pierre, for $165,000.

On 10/08, title to Lot 30, Blk. 2, Thompson’s Replat of Neltom, Pierre (103 River Rd.) was transferred from Gregory & Lisa Starr, Custer, to James & Susan Anez, Pierre, for $312,000.

On 10/08, title to Lots 1 & 2, Blk. 33, Well’s Second Addition, Pierre (101 S. Van Buren) was transferred from Jesse & Katherine Sternke, George, IA, to Joseph Knofczynski, Pierre, for $220,000.

On 10/12, title to Lot 3, Thompson’s Homestead Subdivision was transferred from Riverplace Inc., Pierre, to Mizryrvrmeka LLC., Pierre, for $100,000.

