On 09/01, title to Lot 3R of Lots 1R & 3R, Iversen Estates in NE4 Sec. 17-111-78 (29558 US Hwy 14, Pierre) was transferred from Gregory Pollreisz & Amy Iversen-Pollreisz to Brian & Krystal Graves, Pierre, for $840,000.

On 09/01, title to Lots 13-24, Blk. 12, Canning was transferred from Dean Stuart, Pierre, to Kendall & Nicole Brooks, Pierre, for $5,000.

