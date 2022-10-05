On 09/01, title to Lot 3R of Lots 1R & 3R, Iversen Estates in NE4 Sec. 17-111-78 (29558 US Hwy 14, Pierre) was transferred from Gregory Pollreisz & Amy Iversen-Pollreisz to Brian & Krystal Graves, Pierre, for $840,000.
On 09/01, title to Lots 13-24, Blk. 12, Canning was transferred from Dean Stuart, Pierre, to Kendall & Nicole Brooks, Pierre, for $5,000.
On 09/01, title to Lot 14, Blk. 3, Brookstone Addition, Pierre (2142 Brookstone Loop) was transferred from Lowell & Amy Mesman, Pierre, to Tanner & Jamie Fitzke, Pierre, for $621,000.
On 09/02, title to Lots 1-5, Blk. 105, Well’s Second Addition, Pierre (1529 E. Dakota) was transferred from Thomas & Margaret Maher, Pierre, to River City Property LLP., Pierre, for $300,000.
On 09/06, title to Lot 14, Blk. 2, Harmony Hills Addition, Pierre (117 Norbeck Dr.) was transferred from Jess & Judy Castle, Hot Springs, to Nelly Nord, Pierre, for $98,500.
On 09/06, title to Lots 15-18 less the N62.5’, Blk. 13, First Railway Addition to Resub of Blks. 12, 13, 14, Pierre Original (520 E. Missouri) was transferred from Lois Byrum, Pierre, to Judy Wika, Watertown, for $390,000.
On 09/06, title to Lot 9, Blk. 3, Oahe Addition, Pierre (803 Harney Ct.) was transferred from Damon Jorgenson, Pierre, to Jared Erickson, Pierre, for $210,000.
On 09/06, title to W90’ of N11’ Lot 11, all Lot 12 less the E50’, Blk. 44, Fifth Railway Addition, Pierre (122 N. Willow) was transferred from Jaze & Christian Sollars, Pierre, to Jami Larson & Matthew Mancuso, Pierre, for $260,000.
On 09/06, title to Lots 11-20, Blk. 21, Euclid Avenue Addition was transferred from the Stoeser Family Trust, Pierre, to Kelso LLC., Pierre, for $40,000.
On 09/07, title to Lot 4, Blk. 1, Replat of Winchester Estates, Pierre (908 Winchester Dr.) was transferred from Alan & Debra Bakeberg, Sioux Falls, to Stephanie & Joseph, Jr., Harmon, Pierre, for $400,000.
On 09/07, title to Lot 7, Selvig’s Resub of Lots 2-10 & 17-25, Blk. 29, Ash’s Second Addition; and Lot 1, less the W45’, Blk. 29, Ash’s Second Addition, Pierre (1516 Sunset Dr.) was transferred from James & April Hartman, Flandreau, to Kaden Hight, Pierre, for $240,000.
On 09/09, title to W3’ of Lot 6, all Lot 7, and E10’ of Lot 8, Blk. 10, Third Railway Addition, Pierre (312 W. Pleasant) was transferred from William Beesley a/k/a Billy Beesley, Webster, WI, to Rick Jensen, Pierre, for $69,000.
On 09/09, title to Lot 1 and undivided ½ interest in Lot 2, Robinson Subdivision of Lots 10-14 of Wheelon & Sherman’s Addition, Pierre (116 E. Broadway) was transferred from William a/k/a Beesley, Webster, WI, to Dakota Rental Group LLC., Pierre, for $89,500.
On 09/09, title to Lot 6, Blk. 13, Third Railway Addition, Pierre (410 W. Pleasant) was transferred from William a/k/a Billy Beesley, Webster, WI, to Dakota Rental Group LLC., Pierre, for $59,900.
On 09/09, title to McCarty Tract 1, Subdivision of N½SE4NW4 less Outlot S-1 & Lot H-1; and Subdivison of N½NW4, less Lot H-1 in Sec. 25-112-80 was transferred from Paul McCarty, Pierre, to Jeff & Kelsey Lodahl, Pierre, for $200,000.
On 09/09, Lots 7, 8, and 9 less the S5’ Lot 9, Blk. 69, Well’s Second Addition, Pierre (411 S. Fillmore) was transferred from Mary Fraiser, Denver, CO, to William & Rebecca Jacobson, Pierre, for $180,000.
