On 09/27, title to the N2W2 of Lot 8, N2 of Lots 9-13, Blk. 4, Ustick’s Subdivision of Boslers, Pierre (608 N. Poplar) was transferred from a Yankton resident to a Pierre resident for $168,000.
On 09/28, title to Lots 13-15, Blk. 3, Steigmeyer’s Addition, Pierre, (510 N. Euclid) was transferred from a Pierre resident to a Pierre resident for $205,000.
On 09/28, title to Lot 78, Oahe Acres Subdivision was transferred from a Sturgis resident to Dakota Video Inc., Pierre, for $29,500.
On 09/28, title to the E1.2’ of N115’ of Lot 1 and the N115’ of Lot 2 less the E5.2’, Nelson’s Subdivision of a portion of Thomas Outlot 1, Pierre (1047 W. Capitol) was transferred from a Pierre resident to Spearfish residents for $279,000.
On 09/29, title to Lot 13 of Blue Water Acres located in Norman’s Tract 1, Sec. 4-112-80 was transferred from Spring Creek Development Limited Partnership, Pierre, to Sioux Falls residents for $32,500.
On 09/29, title to Lots 17 & 18 of Blue Water Acres located in Norman’s Tract 1, Sec. 4-112-80 was transferred from Spring Creek Development Limited Partnership, Pierre, to Pierre residents for $48,000.
On 09/30, title to Lot 5, Royal Ridge Estates, Pierre (20929 Royal Ridge Rd) was transferred from Pierre residents to a Pierre resident for $139,000.
On 09/30, title to N20’ of Lot 26 and Lots 27-30 less the E35’ of N5’ of Lot 30, Blk. 53, Fifth Railway Addition, Pierre (320 S. Poplar) was transferred from Ft. Pierre residents to The Causeway LLC., Pierre, for $585,000.
On 09/30, title to Lot 33, Blk. 3, Riverview Addition, Pierre (205 N. Tyler) was transferred from Pierre residents to Pierre residents for $209,500.
On 09/30, title to Lot 1, Blk. 5, Heritage Ridge Second Addition, Pierre (1644 Abbey Rd) was transferred from Maryville, TN residents to a Pierre resident for $169,602.26.
On 09/10, title to Lot 16, Blk. 2, Ramse Addition, Pierre (2308 Buffalo St.) was transferred from a West Fargo, ND resident to a Pierre resident for $223,900.
On 09/10, title to Lots 26-28, Blk. 33, Well’s Second Addition, Pierre (1401 E. Capitol) was transferred from Pierre residents to Pierre residents for $280,000.
On 09/10, title to Lot 44, Oahe Acres, Pierre (139 Sleigh Rd) was transferred from a Pierre resident to Pierre residents for $340,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.