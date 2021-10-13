On 09/27, title to the N2W2 of Lot 8, N2 of Lots 9-13, Blk. 4, Ustick’s Subdivision of Boslers, Pierre (608 N. Poplar) was transferred from a Yankton resident to a Pierre resident for $168,000.

On 09/28, title to Lots 13-15, Blk. 3, Steigmeyer’s Addition, Pierre, (510 N. Euclid) was transferred from a Pierre resident to a Pierre resident for $205,000.

On 09/28, title to Lot 78, Oahe Acres Subdivision was transferred from a Sturgis resident to Dakota Video Inc., Pierre, for $29,500.

On 09/28, title to the E1.2’ of N115’ of Lot 1 and the N115’ of Lot 2 less the E5.2’, Nelson’s Subdivision of a portion of Thomas Outlot 1, Pierre (1047 W. Capitol) was transferred from a Pierre resident to Spearfish residents for $279,000.

On 09/29, title to Lot 13 of Blue Water Acres located in Norman’s Tract 1, Sec. 4-112-80 was transferred from Spring Creek Development Limited Partnership, Pierre, to Sioux Falls residents for $32,500.

On 09/29, title to Lots 17 & 18 of Blue Water Acres located in Norman’s Tract 1, Sec. 4-112-80 was transferred from Spring Creek Development Limited Partnership, Pierre, to Pierre residents for $48,000.

On 09/30, title to Lot 5, Royal Ridge Estates, Pierre (20929 Royal Ridge Rd) was transferred from Pierre residents to a Pierre resident for $139,000.

On 09/30, title to N20’ of Lot 26 and Lots 27-30 less the E35’ of N5’ of Lot 30, Blk. 53, Fifth Railway Addition, Pierre (320 S. Poplar) was transferred from Ft. Pierre residents to The Causeway LLC., Pierre, for $585,000.

On 09/30, title to Lot 33, Blk. 3, Riverview Addition, Pierre (205 N. Tyler) was transferred from Pierre residents to Pierre residents for $209,500.

On 09/30, title to Lot 1, Blk. 5, Heritage Ridge Second Addition, Pierre (1644 Abbey Rd) was transferred from Maryville, TN residents to a Pierre resident for $169,602.26.

On 09/10, title to Lot 16, Blk. 2, Ramse Addition, Pierre (2308 Buffalo St.) was transferred from a West Fargo, ND resident to a Pierre resident for $223,900.

On 09/10, title to Lots 26-28, Blk. 33, Well’s Second Addition, Pierre (1401 E. Capitol) was transferred from Pierre residents to Pierre residents for $280,000.

On 09/10, title to Lot 44, Oahe Acres, Pierre (139 Sleigh Rd) was transferred from a Pierre resident to Pierre residents for $340,000.

