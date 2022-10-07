On 09/12, title to Lot 13, Blk. 20, Cactus Heights Addition, Pierre (1652 Circle Dr.) was transferred from Leo & Teresa Disburg, Hendersonville, NC, to Chev & Elizabeth Hackett, Pierre, for $370,000.
On 09/12, title to Lots 19, 20, and 21 together with W½ vacated alley, Ustick & Prentice Addition, Pierre (714 N. Poplar) was transferred from Betty McDorman, Pierre, to Lowell & Amy Mesman, Pierre, for $370,000.
On 09/12, title to E55’ of Lot 22, Blk. 12, Smith’s Addition was transferred from Vince a/k/a Vincent Mitchell, Pierre, to William Jr, & Therese Otterson, Hilham, TN, for $2,000.
On 09/12, title to Lots 6-10, Blk. 105, Well’s Second Addition, Pierre (1513 & 1517 E. Dakota) was transferred from Buell & Maxine Maberry, Pierre, to Thomas & Margaret Maher, Pierre, for $74,000.
On 09/12, title to S½, Lot 29, Camelot Addition (32340 Regent Pl., Pierre) was transferred from Walter Flansburg, Rozet, WY, to Daniel & Aliona Youmans, Pierre, for $250,000.
On 09/14, title to Lot L of Plat of Lots A-L in Government Lot 2 in Sec.4-112-80 was transferred from MGJR LLC., Ft. Pierre, to Siemonsma Properties LLC., Humboldt, for $170,170.
On 09/14, title to R33’ of Lots 32-36, Blk. 14, First Railway Addition to and Resub of Blks. 12, 13, 14, Pierre Original Plat (611 E. Dakota) was transferred from Harold Caffee, Pierre, to Cam Rentals LLC., Pierre, for $15,000.
On 09/14, title 33’ in the rear of front 99’ of Lots 23-36, Blk. 14, First Railway Addition to and Resub of Blks 12, 13, & 14, Pierre Original Plat (609 E. Dakota) was transferred from Joe & Karen Konda, Marion, to Cam Rentals LLC., Ft. Pierre, for $15,000.
On 09/16, title to Lot 13, Blk. 1, Nystrom’s First Addition (217 E. Spring Creek Dr., Pierre) was transferred from Benjamin & Hope Spies, Ft. Pierre, to Dean Loof & Richard Berkey, Piedmont, for $415,000.
On 09/16, title to Lots 23, 24, 25 less the E3’ of said lots, Blk.15, Capitol Addition, Pierre (914 N. Huron) was transferred from Michela Sanders, Frazee, MN, to Jezarae & Joseph Uthe, Pierre, for $240,000.
