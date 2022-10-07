On 09/12, title to Lot 13, Blk. 20, Cactus Heights Addition, Pierre (1652 Circle Dr.) was transferred from Leo & Teresa Disburg, Hendersonville, NC, to Chev & Elizabeth Hackett, Pierre, for $370,000.

On 09/12, title to Lots 19, 20, and 21 together with W½ vacated alley, Ustick & Prentice Addition, Pierre (714 N. Poplar) was transferred from Betty McDorman, Pierre, to Lowell & Amy Mesman, Pierre, for $370,000.

