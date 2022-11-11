On 09/26, title to Lot 34, Blk. 1, Airbase Acres Addition, Pierre (1509 Northstar Ave.) was transferred from Zack & Makayla Van Buren, Ft. Pierre, to Michael & Kerrie McGurin, Pierre, for $185,000.
On 09/28, title to Lot 19-24, Blk. 1, Leeper & Mosher’s Addition, Blunt (312 N. Freeland Ave.) was transferred from Dallas & Susanne Henry f/k/a Susanne Arteberry, Blunt, to Thomas & Patricia Donovan, Rapid City, for $137,500.
On 09/28, title to E85’ of S151’ of W486.5’, Lot 5, Pierre Acres was transferred from Thomas & Jeri Smith, Pierre, to Mark Marbach, Pierre, for $6,150.
On 09/28, title to E2SW4 and Lots 3 & 4 in Sec. 19-111-77 was transferred from Robert & Jo Ann Schomer, Everett, WA, to Travis & Amber Stout, Pierre, for $469,480.
On 09/29, title to Lots 16, 17, 18, Blk. 3, Capitol Addition, Pierre (314 W. Seventh St.) was transferred from Shirley Helgesen, Lake Elmo, MN, to Roy & Robin O’Day, Pierre, for $230,000.
On 09/30, title to Lots 1 & 2 and N2 of Lot 3, Blk. 16, Stebbins Second Addition, Blunt (411 N. Commercial) was transferred from Eric Kolda, Highmore, to Alexis Richey, Blunt, for $155,000.
On 09/30, title to an undivided ½ interest to Shamrock Commercial 1B-3 of Plat of Lots 1A-1, 1A-2 and Lots 1B-1, 1B-2, 1B-3, Replat of Lot 1A & 1B, Replat of Lot 1 (20561 Grace Ave., Pierre) was transferred from JDP LLC., Pierre, to Kerry & Heather Van Hunnik, Pierre, for $310,000.
On 09/30, title to E70’ Lots 9, 10, 11, and 12, Blk. 49, Well’s Second Addition, Pierre (219 S. Polk) was transferred from Gordon & Susan Beckwith, Pierre, to Jasmin Fosheim & Frank Turner, Pierre, for $358,000.
