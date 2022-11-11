On 09/26, title to Lot 34, Blk. 1, Airbase Acres Addition, Pierre (1509 Northstar Ave.) was transferred from Zack & Makayla Van Buren, Ft. Pierre, to Michael & Kerrie McGurin, Pierre, for $185,000.

On 09/28, title to Lot 19-24, Blk. 1, Leeper & Mosher’s Addition, Blunt (312 N. Freeland Ave.) was transferred from Dallas & Susanne Henry f/k/a Susanne Arteberry, Blunt, to Thomas & Patricia Donovan, Rapid City, for $137,500.

Was the information in this article useful?


Tags

Load comments