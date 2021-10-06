On 09/13, title to Lot 6 less the E2’, Blk. 3, Cactus Heights, Pierre (3011 Buffalo Street) to a Pierre resident from a Norwell, MA resident for $235,000.
On 09/15, title to Lots 28-30, Blk. 85, Well’s Second Addition, Pierre (1028 E. Dakota Ave) was transferred to Teton River Real Estate LLC. from Sheboygan, WI, from RW Rentals LLC., Pierre, for $420,000.
On 09/15, title to Lot 1 & N50’ of Lot 2, Blk. 2, Nystrom’s First Addition, Pierre (200 E. Spring Creek Dr. — Unit #2) was transferred to a Pierre resident from a Pierre resident for $114,000.
On 09/17, the title to the E2 of Sec. 20-112-78 was sold for $126,773.
On 09/17, title to Sec. 16-112-78 & Sec. 17-112-78 was sold for $467,477.
On 09/17,title to Lot 19R, Replat of Lots 18-22 & a portion of Lot 1-5, Blk. 19, Fourth Railway Addition, Pierre (115 N. Nicollet) was transferred to PMB Rentals LLC, Pierre, from Nicprohi LLC, Pierre, for $550,000.
On 09/20, title to Lot 2, Royal Ridge Estates was transferred to a Pierre resident from The Roman Catholic Church of Saints Peter & Paul, Pierre, for $50,000.
On 09/20, title to the W27.9’ of Lot 1, all Lot 14, and E5’ of Lot 15, Blk. 16, Cactus Heights Addition, Pierre (814 Cherry Dr.) was transferred to Pierre residents from Pierre residents for $405,000.
On 09/22, title to Lot 5 less the N30’, Blk. 6, Stoeser Subdivision, Pierre (1018 S Cleveland Ave.) was transferred to Pierre residents from Cam Rentals LLC, Ft. Pierre, for $270,700.
On 09/23, title to Lot 11, Blk. 3, Nystrom’s Second Addition, Pierre (213 Linnell St.) was transferred to Pierre residents from a resident of Climbing Hill, IA, for $64,000.
On 09/23, title to Lot 26, Blk. 1, Airbase Acres Addition, Pierre (1625 Northstar Ave.) was transferred to Pierre residents from a Pierre resident for $119,000.
On 09/23, titles to Lot 11, Elevator Addition; Outlot 1, Powell Addition was transferred to With An E LLC, Pierre, from a Pierre Estate for $75,000.
On 09/24, title to Lot 11, Blk. 3, Brookstone Addition was transferred to Pierre residents from Midwest Development of Pierre Inc. for $63,000.
On 09/24, title to Lot 4, Blk. 6, Bartel’s Fourth Resubdivision, Pierre (501 N. Van Buren) was transferred to a Pierre resident from a resident from Barstow, CA, for $179,000.
On 09/24, title to Lots 16-18 together with S2 vacated valley, Blk. 13, Capitol Addition, Pierre (214 W. 5th St.) was transferred to Pierre residents from Pierre residents for $283,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.