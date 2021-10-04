On 08/30, a Pierre resident purchased the title to Lot 72, Oahe Acres, Pierre (20165 Quail Rd) from a Pierre resident for $369,000.
On 08/31, an Onida resident purchased the title to Lot 6, Nystrom’s First Addition, Pierre from Spring Creek Development Limited Partnership, Pierre, for $25,000.
On 08/31, NKZK LLC. purchased the title to Lot 16, Blk. 4, Oahe Addition, Pierre from a Ft. Pierre resident for $228,000.
On 08/31, a Pierre resident purchased the title to the W66’ of Lots 12-14, Blk. 37, Well’s Second Addition, Pierre (1814 E. Erskine) from a Brookings resident for $145,000.
On 08/31, a Pierre resident purchased the title to Lots 11-15, Blk. 107, Well’s Second Addition, Pierre (1301 E. Dakota) from a Blunt resident for $200,000.
On 08/31, Dakota Eight LLC. purchased the title to Lots 11-15, Blk. 107, Well’s Second Addition, Pierre (1301 E. Dakota) from a Pierre resident for $290,000.
On 09/01, a Pierre resident purchased the title to the W60.31’ of E85.67’ of W150’ together with ½ int of adjacent party wall, Lot 6, Hadd Addition, Pierre (2750 Industrial Rd, Units 4-5-6) from a Pierre resident for $162,500.
On 09/01, a Pierre resident purchased the titles to Lot 1, Blk. 2, Specker’s Resubdivision of Blk. 43, Well’s Second Addition; & part of Blk. 8, Wright & Templeton’s Addition; & part of Billinghurst’s #11, Pierre (213 S. Grant) from an Eugene,OR resident for $187,900.
On 09/03, a Pierre resident purchased the titles to Lot 14 less the N60’, Blk. 7, Stoeser Subdivision; Lot 14 less the S60’, Blk. 8, Pierre (1010 Truman Ave.) from a Pierre resident for $206,000.
On 09/03, a Harrold resident purchased the title to Lot 1, Scrugg’s Addition, Harrold (106 S. Nixon) from a resident of San Tan Valley, AZ, for $120,000.
On 09/08, a Blunt resident purchased the title to Lot 4, Medicine Knoll Creek from a Blunt resident for $49,500.
On 09/08, Pierre Car Wash purchased the title to Lot 2, Replat of Wal-Mart Addition, Pierre from a Pierre resident for $484,000.
