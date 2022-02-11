Purchase Access

On 02/01, title to Lots 21-28, Blk. 17, Park Addition, Pierre (612 S. Roosevelt) was transferred from Farner-Bocken Company, Bennington, NE, to CRE-Provender CM Portfolio LLC., Newport Beach, CA, for $90,000.

On 02/01, title to SW4 Sec. 11-109-74 & NW4 Sec. 14-109-74 was transferred from R & B Hattum Special Trust, Harrold, to Cowan Family Land LP, Highmore, for $1,120,000.

On 02/01, title to W16’ of Lot 4 & all Lots 5-11 less the W16’ of Lot 11, Blk. 90, Well’s Second Addition, Pierre (1515 E. Sioux) was transferred from Brett Wheelhouse LLC., Pierre, to The Hero Gym LLC., Pierre, for $725,000.

On 02/01, title to S177’ of Lot 32 and all Lots 33-34 less Frontage Rd., Plateau Addition was transferred from Thomas & Margaret Maher and Eldon & Betty Lindquist, Pierre, to Gateway Automotive LLC. d/b/a Gateway Ford & Toyota, Pierre, for $1,370,103.75.

On 02/01, title to Lot 22 less the W10’, Riverplace Addition, Pierre (109 Riverside Dr.) was transferred from Kent & Amy Brown, Pierre, to Carol Hicks, Pierre, for $308,000.

On 02/02, title to Lot 21, Riverplace Addition, Pierre (105 Riverside Dr.) was transferred from Kevin & Patricia McLain, Tea, to Kent & Amy Brown, Pierre, for $375,000.

On 02/03, title to 12.5% int. to Lot 13, Blk. 2, Riverview Addition was transferred from Eric & Lisa Christianson, Rochester, NY, to Robert Christianson, Pierre, for $26,000.

On 02/03, title to Lot 16, H&C Subdivision (402 Linda Lane) was transferred from Scott Manning & Mindy Allum, Ft. Pierre to Dawn & Timothy McIlravy, Pierre, for $269,750.

