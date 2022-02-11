On 02/01, title to Lots 21-28, Blk. 17, Park Addition, Pierre (612 S. Roosevelt) was transferred from Farner-Bocken Company, Bennington, NE, to CRE-Provender CM Portfolio LLC., Newport Beach, CA, for $90,000.
On 02/01, title to SW4 Sec. 11-109-74 & NW4 Sec. 14-109-74 was transferred from R & B Hattum Special Trust, Harrold, to Cowan Family Land LP, Highmore, for $1,120,000.
On 02/01, title to W16’ of Lot 4 & all Lots 5-11 less the W16’ of Lot 11, Blk. 90, Well’s Second Addition, Pierre (1515 E. Sioux) was transferred from Brett Wheelhouse LLC., Pierre, to The Hero Gym LLC., Pierre, for $725,000.
On 02/01, title to S177’ of Lot 32 and all Lots 33-34 less Frontage Rd., Plateau Addition was transferred from Thomas & Margaret Maher and Eldon & Betty Lindquist, Pierre, to Gateway Automotive LLC. d/b/a Gateway Ford & Toyota, Pierre, for $1,370,103.75.
On 02/01, title to Lot 22 less the W10’, Riverplace Addition, Pierre (109 Riverside Dr.) was transferred from Kent & Amy Brown, Pierre, to Carol Hicks, Pierre, for $308,000.
On 02/02, title to Lot 21, Riverplace Addition, Pierre (105 Riverside Dr.) was transferred from Kevin & Patricia McLain, Tea, to Kent & Amy Brown, Pierre, for $375,000.
On 02/03, title to 12.5% int. to Lot 13, Blk. 2, Riverview Addition was transferred from Eric & Lisa Christianson, Rochester, NY, to Robert Christianson, Pierre, for $26,000.
On 02/03, title to Lot 16, H&C Subdivision (402 Linda Lane) was transferred from Scott Manning & Mindy Allum, Ft. Pierre to Dawn & Timothy McIlravy, Pierre, for $269,750.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.