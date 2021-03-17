On 02/16, title to Lots 25-28, Blk. 29, Wells Second Addition, Pierre was transferred from Daniel & Sheila Shaffer, Rapid City, to The Living Trust of Jeff Schmitt, Pierre, for $193,900.
On 02/16, title to the N2 of Lots 6-10, Blk. 1, Hay’s Addition, Pierre was transferred from Paul & Rose Bly, Pierre, to Quinn Reimers & Kallie Stout, Pierre, for $150,000.
On 02/16, title to Lots 10-15 together with E2 vacated Van Buren, Blk. 167, Wells Second Addition, Pierre was transferred from the Estate of Dale List to Aric & Heather Davidson, Pierre, for $80,000.
On 02/16, title to the rear ½ of Lots 15-18, Blk. 11, Wells Addition, Pierre was transferred from Kristy Deal, Pierre, to Hannah Covey, Pierre, for $162,500.
On 02/17, title to Lots 1 & 2, Blk. 110, Wells Second Addition, Pierre was transferred from the Living Trust of Timothy & Virginia Lors, West Des Moines, IA, to Thomas Peitz, Pierre, for $185,000.
On 02/17, title to E2 Sec. 29-109-75; NE4 Sec. 31-109-75; N2NE4 & NW4 Sec. 32-109-75; NE4NE4, N2NE4NW4, NE4, SE4NE4NW4NE4, S2NW4NE4, E2SE4NE4NW4, SW4NE4, E2E2SE4NW4, SE4NE4, NE4SW4SE4, SE2 diag. Of NE4NW4SW4SE4, S2NW4SW4SE4, S2SW4SE4, & SE4SE4 Sec. 36-109-76 was transferred from Howard Hansen, Harrold, to Gene Meleen, Pierre, for $1,000,000.
On 02/18, title to NW4 & NW4SW4 Sec. 4-110-75 Lots 1-2 & S2NE4 Sec. 5-110-75 was transferred from Harold & Mary Downes Credit Shelter Trust, Kihei, HI, to Cuz, Harrold, for $698,750.
On 02/18, title to Lots 12-14, Blk. 69, Wells Second Addition, Pierre was transferred from Neele Kruse, Ft. Pierre, to Jodi Owen, Yuma, AZ, for $125,500.
On 02/19, title to Lot 4, Split Rock Estates was transferred from Wade & Becky Nelson, Pierre, to Adam & Heather Buiter, Pierre, for $419,000.
