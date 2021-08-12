featured Hughes County Land Transfers from July 12-16 Aug 12, 2021 15 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe for only $2.49/week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save On 07/12, title to S2 of Lot 6, Lot 7, Blk. 1, Steigmeyer’s Addition, Pierre (504 N. Evans) was transferred from Jeffrey & Connie Pierce, Pierre, to Linda Roadcap, Pierre, for $336,500.On 07/13, title to Lot 2, Falcon Ridge Subdivision was transferred from Becker Johnson LLP, Pierre, to Kyle & Wren Hollingsworth, Pierre, for $64,000.On 07/13, title to Lot 26, Dakota Landing Estates was transferred from Christopher Plamp, Mitchell, to Tom & Pat Shawd, Sioux Falls, for $13,000.On 07/16, title to Lots 23 & 24, Blk. 35, Well’s Second Addition, Pierre (108 S. Harrison) was transferred from Rebecca Rapp, Pierre, to Erin Hildabrand, Pierre, for $179,000.On 07/16, title to Lot 1, Blk. 2, Ramse Addition, Pierre (2202 Buffalo St.) was transferred from Kevin Miller, Ft. Pierre, to Colby Wagoner, Pierre, for $155,000. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Pierre Lot Kyle Subdivision Ridge Sioux Falls Mitchell Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Sign up for our email newsletters Read the eNewspaper, a digest edition of the newspaper Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get the latest digital edition from the Capital Journal Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.