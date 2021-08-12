On 07/12, title to S2 of Lot 6, Lot 7, Blk. 1, Steigmeyer’s Addition, Pierre (504 N. Evans) was transferred from Jeffrey & Connie Pierce, Pierre, to Linda Roadcap, Pierre, for $336,500.

On 07/13, title to Lot 2, Falcon Ridge Subdivision was transferred from Becker Johnson LLP, Pierre, to Kyle & Wren Hollingsworth, Pierre, for $64,000.

On 07/13, title to Lot 26, Dakota Landing Estates was transferred from Christopher Plamp, Mitchell, to Tom & Pat Shawd, Sioux Falls, for $13,000.

On 07/16, title to Lots 23 & 24, Blk. 35, Well’s Second Addition, Pierre (108 S. Harrison) was transferred from Rebecca Rapp, Pierre, to Erin Hildabrand, Pierre, for $179,000.

On 07/16, title to Lot 1, Blk. 2, Ramse Addition, Pierre (2202 Buffalo St.) was transferred from Kevin Miller, Ft. Pierre, to Colby Wagoner, Pierre, for $155,000.

