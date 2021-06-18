On 06-07, title to Lots 16 & 17 ex. E2, Torvik Addition, Pierre was transferred from Jerome Christensen, Mission, TX, to Randy & Sand Meier, Pierre, for $89,000.

On 06-08, title to Lot 4, Prairie Vista Estates was transferred from Lexicon Government Services LLC, Sheldon, CT, to Adam & Callan De Hueck, Pierre, for $415,000.

On 06-08, title to Lots 16-18, Blk. 13, Capitol Addition, Pierre was transferred from the Irene Oliver Trust, Brandon, to Jason & Sherri Miller, Pierre, for $201,000.

On 06-09, title to Lot 20, Sunset Meadows Addition was transferred from Mary & Brian Puckett, Pierre, to Randy & Gail Tennant, Onida, for $35,000.

On 06-10, title to Lots 27 & 28 ex. the S31’ of Lot 28, Blk. 3, Harmony Hills was transferred from TMT Properties, LLC, Pierre, to Kieran Smart, Pierre, for $40,000.

On 06-10, title to Lots 17 & 18 ex. W44’ & N1’ of Lot 17, Blk. 7, Pierre Original Plat, Pierre (365 S. Pierre St.) was transferred from Pierre Street Properties LLC, Pierre, to L&L Holding Company LTD LLC, Blunt, for $375,000.

On 06-11, title to Lot 1, Steamboat Subdivision was transferred from Huan Guang & Jian Liang, Rapid City, to Yun Li & Lin Bin, Pierre, for $800,000.

On 06-11, title to Lot 6, Blk. 1, Capitol Heights Addition, Pierre (1412 E. Church St.) was transferred from the Estate of Paul Herman, Jr, to Michael Hauptman-Magee & Shannon Magee, Omaha, NE, for $255,000.

On 06-11, title to Lot 10R, Falcon Ridge Subdivision was transferred from Trevor & Hannah Lightfield, Ft. Pierre, to Ryan & Ann Noyes, Pierre, for $26,000.

On 06-11, title to Lot 24R, Falcon Ridge Subdivision was transferred from Trevor & Hannah Lightfield, Ft. Pierre, to Tyson & Crystal Lindekgel, Pierre, for $26,000.

On 06-11, title to the S10’ of E79’ of Lot 3; E79’ of Lots 4 & 5; N13’ of Lot 6, S12’ of Lot 6; all Lot 7 & 8; Blk 37, Well’s Second Addition, Pierre (109, 111, 113, & 115 S. Taylor Ave.) was transferred from Marcia Graves, Pierre, to Park Avenue LLC, Pierre, for $160,000.

On 06-11, title to the S10’ of E79’, Lot 3; E79’ of Lots 4 & 5; N13’ of Lot 6, S12’ of Lot 6; all Lot 7 & 8; Blk 37, Well’s Second Addition, Pierre (109, 111, 113, & 115 S. Taylor Ave.) was transferred from Park Avenue LLC, Pierre, to RJB, LLC, Pierre, for $105,000.

On 06-11, title to Lots 29-32, Blk. 11, Pierre Original Plat was transferred from BKS, LLC, Eden Prairie, MN, to Griese Properties LLC, Pierre, for $52,000.

