On 06-07, title to Lots 16 & 17 ex. E2, Torvik Addition, Pierre was transferred from Jerome Christensen, Mission, TX, to Randy & Sand Meier, Pierre, for $89,000.
On 06-08, title to Lot 4, Prairie Vista Estates was transferred from Lexicon Government Services LLC, Sheldon, CT, to Adam & Callan De Hueck, Pierre, for $415,000.
On 06-08, title to Lots 16-18, Blk. 13, Capitol Addition, Pierre was transferred from the Irene Oliver Trust, Brandon, to Jason & Sherri Miller, Pierre, for $201,000.
On 06-09, title to Lot 20, Sunset Meadows Addition was transferred from Mary & Brian Puckett, Pierre, to Randy & Gail Tennant, Onida, for $35,000.
On 06-10, title to Lots 27 & 28 ex. the S31’ of Lot 28, Blk. 3, Harmony Hills was transferred from TMT Properties, LLC, Pierre, to Kieran Smart, Pierre, for $40,000.
On 06-10, title to Lots 17 & 18 ex. W44’ & N1’ of Lot 17, Blk. 7, Pierre Original Plat, Pierre (365 S. Pierre St.) was transferred from Pierre Street Properties LLC, Pierre, to L&L Holding Company LTD LLC, Blunt, for $375,000.
On 06-11, title to Lot 1, Steamboat Subdivision was transferred from Huan Guang & Jian Liang, Rapid City, to Yun Li & Lin Bin, Pierre, for $800,000.
On 06-11, title to Lot 6, Blk. 1, Capitol Heights Addition, Pierre (1412 E. Church St.) was transferred from the Estate of Paul Herman, Jr, to Michael Hauptman-Magee & Shannon Magee, Omaha, NE, for $255,000.
On 06-11, title to Lot 10R, Falcon Ridge Subdivision was transferred from Trevor & Hannah Lightfield, Ft. Pierre, to Ryan & Ann Noyes, Pierre, for $26,000.
On 06-11, title to Lot 24R, Falcon Ridge Subdivision was transferred from Trevor & Hannah Lightfield, Ft. Pierre, to Tyson & Crystal Lindekgel, Pierre, for $26,000.
On 06-11, title to the S10’ of E79’ of Lot 3; E79’ of Lots 4 & 5; N13’ of Lot 6, S12’ of Lot 6; all Lot 7 & 8; Blk 37, Well’s Second Addition, Pierre (109, 111, 113, & 115 S. Taylor Ave.) was transferred from Marcia Graves, Pierre, to Park Avenue LLC, Pierre, for $160,000.
On 06-11, title to the S10’ of E79’, Lot 3; E79’ of Lots 4 & 5; N13’ of Lot 6, S12’ of Lot 6; all Lot 7 & 8; Blk 37, Well’s Second Addition, Pierre (109, 111, 113, & 115 S. Taylor Ave.) was transferred from Park Avenue LLC, Pierre, to RJB, LLC, Pierre, for $105,000.
On 06-11, title to Lots 29-32, Blk. 11, Pierre Original Plat was transferred from BKS, LLC, Eden Prairie, MN, to Griese Properties LLC, Pierre, for $52,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.