0n 7/01, title to Lot 23, Nystrom’s 2nd Addition, Pierre was transferred from Jodi Owen & Charles Claussen, Pierre, to Guy and Beata Ferris and Abbigail Ferris, Pierre, for $82,000.
On 7/01, title to Lots 19-20, Blk 1, Wells 2nd Addition, Pierre was transferred from Kolt and Kelsie Hughes, Fort Pierre, to Brian and Rachel Olson, Fort Pierre, for $168,000.
On 7/01, title to Lots 9-10 ex. N30’ Lot 10, Blk 5, Steigmeyer’s Addition, Pierre was transferred from Dudley and Deborah Rumrill, Pierre, to Mariah Pokorny, Pierre, for $172,000.
On 7/01, title to Lots 20-21 ex. E20.5’ Lot 21, Blk 10, Steigmeyer’s Addition, Pierre was transferred from Victor Morris and Theodora Boolina, Prescott Valley, AZ, to Jacque Selby, Pierre, for $139,900.
On 7/07, title to Lot 1, Myril’s Addition in W2NE4NW4SW4, Sec. 3-110-78 was transferred from Lakeview Ranch Land Ltd. Partnership, Pierre, to Dalton Blair, Pierre, for $400,000.
On 7/08, title to Lots 37-38, Dakota Landing Estates was transferred from James and Jeanine Nelson, Pierre, to Thomas & Kandice Mullivan, Pierre, for $185,000.
On 7/08, title to Lots 20-26, Blk 5, Stebbins & Freelands Addition, Blunt was transferred from Josh and Aimee Parsons, Blunt, to Brandon Parsons, Blunt, for $42,000.
On 7/08, title to Nystrom’s Tract 1 in S2NW4 Sec. 27-112-80 was transferred from Maxwell Sheets, Newton, KS, to The Dead Rabbit, LLC, Irving, TX, forr $2,137,500.
On 7/08, title to Lot 9, North 40 Subdivision was transferred from Henry and Maxie Schmidt, Pierre, to Erin Muldoon, Pierre, for $250,000.
On 7/09, title to Lot 36, Prairie Vista Estates was transferred from Morris, Inc., Fort Pierre, to Austin and Jennifer Bernhard, Pierre, for $30,000.
On 7/09, title to Lot 1, Parson’s Resubdivision of Block 41, Fifth Railway Addition, Pierre was transferred from the city of Pierre, Pierre, to Jason and Amy Ondell, Pierre, for $500.
On 7/09, title to Lots 11-15, Blk 11, Wright and Templeton Addition; the S94’ of Lots 32-34, Sigler’s Addition; and Lot 1 less E130’, Irene’s Addition, Pierre was transferred from Brandon Campbell, Pierre, to Jason and Kristin Vermundson, Pierre, for $70,000.
On 7/10, title to Lots 11-14, Blk 5, Wells Addition, Pierre was transferred from Nicholas & Lindsey Abbas, Brookings, to Matthew and Nicole Thorson, Pierre, for $268,000.
On 7/13, title to NW4 Sec. 19-111-78 was transferred from Robert Drew, Huxley, IA, to Devyn Lemler, Gettysburg, for $177,565.
On 7/13, title to Lot 8, Blk 5, Highlands Ridge First Addition, Pierre was transferred from Michael and Lisa Boland, Aberdeen, to Michael and Cara Lemmage, Pierre, for $358,000.
On 7/15, title to Lots 16-17 ex. front 74’, Blk 106, Wells Second Addition, Pierre was transferred from Neele and Carol Kruse, Fort Pierre, to Darien Fleagle, Pierre, for $65,000.
On 7/15, title to Lots 15-18, Blk 18, Fourth Railway Addition; and the front 48’ of Lots 10-13, Blk 45, Fifth Railway Addition, Pierre was transferred from Leland & Diane Middleton, Tea, to Capitol View Rentals, LLC, Pierre, for $500,000.
On 7/15, title to Lots 15-18, Blk 18, Fourth Railway Addition, Pierre was transferred from Capitol View Rentals, LLC, Pierre, to Lutheran Memorial Church, Pierre, for $500,000.
On 7/15, title to the S2 of Lots 5A, 5B, 6 and 6C and all of Lots 5, 4A, 5D & 6D, Blk 3, Winchester Estates was transferred from Paul and Janice Beran, Bella Vista, AR, to Emil & Jane Pollak, Pierre, for $480,000.
On 7/15, title to Lot 23 ex.E25’; Lot 24 E of Outlots; and Outlot A2, Blk 5, Riverview Park Subdivision was transferred from the John Lloyd and Diane Noyes Revocable Living Trust, Fort Pierre, to Garrett Peterson & Victoria Moore, Pierre, for $218,000.
