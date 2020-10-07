On 7/16, title to Lot 23, Blk 4, Riverview Addition, Pierre, was transferred from Marcella Hurley, Sioux Falls, to Jonathan Brill and Alexa D’Acunto, Pierre, for $215,000.
On 7/17, title to Lots 11-14 ex. N69’, Blk 8, Yaples Addition, Pierre, was transferred from Twila Hight, Pierre, to Lara Willliams, Pierre, for $208,500.
On 7/17, title to Lots 7-9, Blk 19, Wells Second Addition, Pierre was transferred from Daryl and Debra Ramquist, Casa Grande, Arizona, to Jesse Garrett and Shawntae Moran, Pierre, for $192,000.
On 7/17, title to Lot 13, Blk 4, Steigmeyer’s Addition, Pierre was transferred from James Wald and Sherri Sundem Wald, Pierre, to Sigrid Wald Swanson and Charles Swanson, Pierre, for $270,000.
On 7/27, title to Lots 38, and 41-43, Beck’s Residential Lots was transferred from Monty Hein and Kathleen Kocer, Fort Pierre, to Jay and Kelly Jo Steele, Pierre, for $362,000.
On 7/27, title to the E70’ of N25’ Lot 11 and E70’ Lot 12, Blk 43, Fifth Railway Addition, Pierre was transferred from the Estate of Irene Eisenbeisz to Adam Glanzer, Pierre, for $129,500.
On 7/29, title to Lot 12, Table Rock Estates was transferred from Tyler and Brooke Ulrich, Pierre, to Tyler and Amanda Wortman, Pierre, for $405,000.
On 7/30, title to Lot 7R, Charley’s Addition was transferred from Leon & Nadine Haskins and Mark and Darla Mayer, Pierre, to Joseph and Brittanie Rezac, Pierre, for $48,500.
On 7/30, title to Lot 1, Blk 2, Stanton Addition was transferred from Peaceful Pines, LLC, Pierre, to Wheelin Rentals, LLC, Pierre, for $50,000.
On 7/30, title to Lot 2, Blk 2, Stanton’s Addition was transferred from Buell and Maxine Maberry, Pierre, to Wheelin Rentals, LLC, Pierre, for $70,000.
On 7/30, title to Lots 17-20, Blk 19, Stebbin’s Second Addition was transferred from John and Patricia Sterling, Pierre, to Chad Jensen, Blunt, for $77,500.
On 7/31, title to Lots 1-10, Blk 72, Fifth Railway Addition, Pierre was transferred from Pierre Flowershop and Greenhouses, Inc., Pierre, to Realty Holdco, LLC, Pierre, for $500,600.
On 7/31, title to Lots 11-12, Blk 72, Fifth Railway Addition, Pierre, was transferred from Nancy Thompson, Pierre, to Realty Holdco, LLC, Pierre, for $100,000.
On 7/31, title to Lot 3, Southgate Addition, Pierre (1910 Eastgate Ave.) was transferred from Pierre Development Group, LLC, Green Bay, Wisconsin, to Yarr Land, LLC, Daly City, California, for $1,300,000.
On 7/31, title to Lot 2, Gates Subdivision was transferred from Daniel Gates and Mary Trautman Gates, Mimbers, New Mexico, to Deseree and Angel Corrales, Pierre, for $185,000.
On 7/31, title to Blk 1, Korkows Addition with S2 adj. Crescent St.; and Lots 7-9, Blk 4, Blunt Original Plat, Blunt (209 E. Butte St.) was transferred from IAA, LLP, Blunt, to Satori Property Management, LLC, Pierre, for $90,000.
