On 6/01 title to Lot 5, Blk 1, Capitol Heights Addition, Pierre was transferred from the Dean P. Sorenson Living Trust, Sioux Falls, to Darcy Sorenson, Pierre, for $167,000.

On 6/01, title to Lots 1-9, Blk 11, Capitol Addition, Pierre was transferred from the Barbara K. Spears Family Trust, Eden Prairie, MN, to Frank & Tammie Turner, Branson, MO, for $144,000.

On 6/01, title to Lot 11, Blk 1, Specker’s Resubdivision, Pierre was transferred from Dawn Trapp, Rapid City, to Ryan Pokorny, Pierre, for $157,500.

On 6/01, title to Lots 14-15, & Lot 13 ex. E9’, Blk 11, Capitol Addition, Pierre, was transferred from the Barbara K. Spears Family Trust, Eden Prairie, MN, to Frank & Tammie Turner, Branson, MO, for $36,000.

On 6/01, title to Lot 1B, Lighthouse Addition was transferred from Oahe Lodge d/b/a Lighthouse Point, Pierre, to Kandace & Thomas Orth, Council Bluffs, IA, for $45,000.

On 6/01, title to Lot 21, Prairie Vista Estates was transferred from Steven & Allysen Kerr, Pierre, to John & Jordana Sayler, Pierre, for $320,000.

On 6/01, title to Lot 16, Beck’s Residential Lots in Sec. 4-112-80 was transferred from Timothy & Valerie Deick, Eagle River, WI, to Tyler Van Asperen, Pierre, for $213,000.

On 6/01, title to Lots 13-15, Blk 113, Wells Second Addition, Pierre (1103 E. Park St.) was transferred from Marcia Hull, Pierre, to Sully Avenue, LLC, Pierre, for $35,000.

On 6/01, title to Lot 13, Heritage Ridge Addition was transferred from Kevin & Cori Jacobsen, Pierre, to Steven & Allysen Kerr, Pierre, for $355,000.

On 6/03, title to Lot 9 & S10’ Lot 10, Blk 3, Steigmeyer’s Addition, Pierre was transferred from Michael & Sarah Hyde, Grand Rapids, MI, to Patrick Fransen, Pierre, for $139,600.

On 6/04, title to Lot 10 ex. rear 65’, Blk 10, Third Railway Addition, Pierre was transferred from Rick & Kally Jensen, Sioux Falls, to Brittni Skipper, Pierre, for $163,000.

On 6/04, title to Lots 24-25, Blk 32, Fifth Railway Addition, Pierre, was transferred from Brittni Skipper, Pierre, to Kyle McKeever, Pierre, for $121,000.

On 6/04, title to Lots 5-6, Fischer’s Resubdivision of McClures, Pierre was transferred from Andrew Clark & Sarah Laundry, Pierre, to Craig Walters & Vicki Furmanek, Pierre, for $178,000.

On 6/05, title to Lot A-R5, in Sec. 4-112-80 was transferred from Daly Beck, Pierre, to Jacob Beastrom, Pierre, for $15,000.

On 6/05, title to Lot 9, Kennedy Addition, Pierre was transferred from Thomas & Dionne Heilman, Whitewood, to Wendy & Aaron Caveny, Pierre, for $305,000.

On 6/05, title to Lots 3-4, Blk 17, Fourth Railway Addition, Pierre was transferred from David & Deborah Gilbertson, Brookings, to Aviana Knochel & Kim Drennon, Pierre, for $235,000.

On 6/08, title to Lots 9-10 & E1.5’ Lot 11, Blk 116, Wells Second Addition, Pierre was transferred from Kelli Dyce, Pierre, to Roger Sheetz, Pierre, for $132,000.

On 6/09, title to Lot 3, Crested Ridge Addition was transferred from Edwards Properties, LLC, Pierre, to Deryn Beck, Pierre, for $25,000.

On 6/09, title to Lot 1B, Grey Goose Tract 1 was transferred from Delvin & Cleo Schroyer, Fort Pierre, to Jason & Peggy Hanson, Pierre, for $115,000.

On 6/10, title to Lot 7, Split Rock Estates was transferred from Adam & Julie Sitzman, Pierre, to Ryan & Julie Bass, Pierre, for $39,000.

On 6/10, title to Lots 1-2, Blk 28, Fourth Railway Addition, Pierre was transferred from John & Kelly Parker, Summerville, SC, to Joshua & Aimee Parson, Pierre, for $274,500.

On 6/12, title to Lot 11, Green Grass Ridge Subdivision was transferred from John & Julie Magnuson, Huron, to Aarron & Jaclyn McGuire, Pierre, for $254,900.

On 6/12, title to Lots 36-39, Blk 12, First Railway Subdivision, Pierre was transferred from Elling Ramsey, Pierre, to Onspec, LLC, Pierre, for $90,000.

