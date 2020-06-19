On 6/01 title to Lot 5, Blk 1, Capitol Heights Addition, Pierre was transferred from the Dean P. Sorenson Living Trust, Sioux Falls, to Darcy Sorenson, Pierre, for $167,000.
On 6/01, title to Lots 1-9, Blk 11, Capitol Addition, Pierre was transferred from the Barbara K. Spears Family Trust, Eden Prairie, MN, to Frank & Tammie Turner, Branson, MO, for $144,000.
On 6/01, title to Lot 11, Blk 1, Specker’s Resubdivision, Pierre was transferred from Dawn Trapp, Rapid City, to Ryan Pokorny, Pierre, for $157,500.
On 6/01, title to Lots 14-15, & Lot 13 ex. E9’, Blk 11, Capitol Addition, Pierre, was transferred from the Barbara K. Spears Family Trust, Eden Prairie, MN, to Frank & Tammie Turner, Branson, MO, for $36,000.
On 6/01, title to Lot 1B, Lighthouse Addition was transferred from Oahe Lodge d/b/a Lighthouse Point, Pierre, to Kandace & Thomas Orth, Council Bluffs, IA, for $45,000.
On 6/01, title to Lot 21, Prairie Vista Estates was transferred from Steven & Allysen Kerr, Pierre, to John & Jordana Sayler, Pierre, for $320,000.
On 6/01, title to Lot 16, Beck’s Residential Lots in Sec. 4-112-80 was transferred from Timothy & Valerie Deick, Eagle River, WI, to Tyler Van Asperen, Pierre, for $213,000.
On 6/01, title to Lots 13-15, Blk 113, Wells Second Addition, Pierre (1103 E. Park St.) was transferred from Marcia Hull, Pierre, to Sully Avenue, LLC, Pierre, for $35,000.
On 6/01, title to Lot 13, Heritage Ridge Addition was transferred from Kevin & Cori Jacobsen, Pierre, to Steven & Allysen Kerr, Pierre, for $355,000.
On 6/03, title to Lot 9 & S10’ Lot 10, Blk 3, Steigmeyer’s Addition, Pierre was transferred from Michael & Sarah Hyde, Grand Rapids, MI, to Patrick Fransen, Pierre, for $139,600.
On 6/04, title to Lot 10 ex. rear 65’, Blk 10, Third Railway Addition, Pierre was transferred from Rick & Kally Jensen, Sioux Falls, to Brittni Skipper, Pierre, for $163,000.
On 6/04, title to Lots 24-25, Blk 32, Fifth Railway Addition, Pierre, was transferred from Brittni Skipper, Pierre, to Kyle McKeever, Pierre, for $121,000.
On 6/04, title to Lots 5-6, Fischer’s Resubdivision of McClures, Pierre was transferred from Andrew Clark & Sarah Laundry, Pierre, to Craig Walters & Vicki Furmanek, Pierre, for $178,000.
On 6/05, title to Lot A-R5, in Sec. 4-112-80 was transferred from Daly Beck, Pierre, to Jacob Beastrom, Pierre, for $15,000.
On 6/05, title to Lot 9, Kennedy Addition, Pierre was transferred from Thomas & Dionne Heilman, Whitewood, to Wendy & Aaron Caveny, Pierre, for $305,000.
On 6/05, title to Lots 3-4, Blk 17, Fourth Railway Addition, Pierre was transferred from David & Deborah Gilbertson, Brookings, to Aviana Knochel & Kim Drennon, Pierre, for $235,000.
On 6/08, title to Lots 9-10 & E1.5’ Lot 11, Blk 116, Wells Second Addition, Pierre was transferred from Kelli Dyce, Pierre, to Roger Sheetz, Pierre, for $132,000.
On 6/09, title to Lot 3, Crested Ridge Addition was transferred from Edwards Properties, LLC, Pierre, to Deryn Beck, Pierre, for $25,000.
On 6/09, title to Lot 1B, Grey Goose Tract 1 was transferred from Delvin & Cleo Schroyer, Fort Pierre, to Jason & Peggy Hanson, Pierre, for $115,000.
On 6/10, title to Lot 7, Split Rock Estates was transferred from Adam & Julie Sitzman, Pierre, to Ryan & Julie Bass, Pierre, for $39,000.
On 6/10, title to Lots 1-2, Blk 28, Fourth Railway Addition, Pierre was transferred from John & Kelly Parker, Summerville, SC, to Joshua & Aimee Parson, Pierre, for $274,500.
On 6/12, title to Lot 11, Green Grass Ridge Subdivision was transferred from John & Julie Magnuson, Huron, to Aarron & Jaclyn McGuire, Pierre, for $254,900.
On 6/12, title to Lots 36-39, Blk 12, First Railway Subdivision, Pierre was transferred from Elling Ramsey, Pierre, to Onspec, LLC, Pierre, for $90,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.