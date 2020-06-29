On 6/15, title to Lot 5, Blk 15, Cactus Heights Addition, Pierre was transferred from Samuel & Kelli Olson, Pierre, to William & Roseanne Ullmann, Pierre, for $236,000.

On 6/15, title to the E15’ of N115’ Lot 3 & W21’ of N115’ Lot 4, Nelson’s Subdivision, Pierre was transferred from John & Elizabeth Anton, Mission, TX, to Karen Gerdes, Pierre, for $271,500.

On 6/15, title to Lots 23-24, Blk 48, Park Addition, Pierre ( 2414 E. Sully Ave.) was transferred from Connie Carroll, Harrold, to James & Kathy Geuther, Fort Pierre, for $22,500.

On 6/15, title to Lot 8, Blk 2, Hillsdale Addition, Pierre was transferred from Joseph & Sara Von Kennel, Sioux Falls, to Jacob & Avery Dempsey, Pierre, for $325,000.

On 6/16, title to Lot 25, Dakota Landing Estates was transferred from Mark Mitchell, Rapid City, to Lynette & Leland Henderson, Pierre, for $18,500.

On 6/16, title to Lots 1-2 & N5’ Lot 3 ex. W3’ Lots 1-3, Blk 15, Capitol Addition, Pierre was transferred from Michael & Debra Nold, Pierre, to Seth & Michelle Loffelmacher, Pierre, for $170,000.

On 6/16, title to Lot C-1, a subdivision of Lot C in NE4 Sec. 9-112-74 was transferred from David & Barbara Hobert, Harrold, to Ryan & Kendra Moran, Harrold, for $65,000.

On 6/18, title to Lots 17-20, Blk 18, Smith’s Addition, Blunt was transferred from Dennis Larson, Blunt, to Julian & Olivia Rameriz, Blunt, for $27,000.

On 6/18, title to Lot 2, Kusler’s Resubdivision of Fifth Railway Addition, Pierre, was transferred from the Estate of Carol M. Owens to The Michael R. Huse Revocable Trust, Onida, for $323,000.

On 6/19, title to SW4NW4 Sec. 35-111-79 was transferred from Mary, Jeffrey Tyler Zulk etal to B&B Equipment, Pierre, for $14,000.

On 6/19, title to Lot 16, Blk 3, Riverview Addition, Pierre was transferred from Andrew & Valerie Eggebraaten, Pierre, to Zachary Hebbert & Taylar Rotert, Pierre, for $187,200.

On 6/19, title to SW4NW4 Sec. 9-112-79 was transferred from Craig & Peggy Hyde, Onida, to Alan & Cori Weinheimer, Pierre, for $612,500.

On 6/19, title to Lot 19, Blk 2, Riverview Addition, Pierre was transferred from IDC, LLC, Pierre, to Steve & Darlene Ulvestad, Pierre, for $191,000.

Tags

Sign up for our email newsletters

Load comments