On 6/23, title to S2SW4 Sec.18-108-74, SW4 & W2SE4 Sec. 14-108-75, W2SW4 Sec. 15-108-75, N2NW4 & NE4 Sec. 22-108-75, NE4 less E2SE4SE4SE4NE4 Sec. 23-108-75, and NW4 less tri portions to USA in Sec.24-108-75 was transferred from the Harold and Mary Ann Downes Trust, Kihei, HI, to John Daly, Pukwana, for $2,605, 000.
On 6/23, title to the tri portion of the N2N2NW4SE4 Sec. 23-108-75 was transferred from the Harold and Mary Ann Downes Trust, Kihei, HI, to John Daly, Pukwana, for $20,000.
On 6/24, title to Lot 26, Falcon Ridge Subdivision was transferred from Becker Johnson, LLP, Pierre, to Shane & Deni Hollingsworth, Pierre, for $75,000.
On 6/25, title to S1/2 Lots 11-16 ex. W3’ of S2 Lot 16, Blk 15, Capitol Addition, Pierre was transferred from Jerry & Eileen Davis, Colorado Springs, CO, to Allison Hoeft & Luke Ellingson, Pierre, for $181,000.
On 6/26, title to Lots 10-13, Blk 55, Fifth Railway Addition, and Lots 1-4, Bubbs Subdivision of Fifth Railway Addition, Pierre (300 W. Dakota Ave.) was transferred from Monick Pipe & Supply, Inc, Sioux Falls, to Joseph & Tauna Wolf, Pierre, for $325,000.
On 6/26, title to Lot 3, Blk 2, Ulmen’s Addition, Pierre was transferred from Richard & Kari Williams, Piedmont, to Peter Adair, Pierre, for $270,000.
On 6/26, title to Lot 8, Beebe’s Resubdivision, Pierre was transferred from Rebecca Cruse, Hot Springs, to Jacob & Kalyn Harlow, Pierre, for $115,000.
On 6/26, title to Lot 50, Dakota Landing Estates was transferred from Dennis & Rhonda Kreul to Maxwell Sheets, Pierre, for $17,000.
On 6/29, title to Lot 5, Hilltop Addition, Pierre (1609 Hilltop) was transferred from Joan Trautner, Pierre, to Dallas Fitzgerald, Pierre, for $189,900.
On 6/30, title to Lots 19-21, & the E11’ Lot 18, Blk 88, Wells Second Addition, Pierre was transferred from Chad & Leslie Hicks, Pierre, to Kyle Peterson, Pierre, for $175,000.
On 6/30, title to Lot 23, Oahe Acres Subdivision was transferred from Shawn & Jessica Lewis, Pierre, to Jesse & Tomylynn Baker, Pierre, for $196,000.
On 6/30, title to Lot 7, Sunrise Subdivision was transferred from Bradley & Julie Scott, Spearfish, to Shawn & Jessica Lewis, Pierre, for $335,000.
On 6/30, title to Lots 19-27, Blk 1, Second Railway Addition, Pierre was transferred from the Margaret J. Paulos Trust, Rapid City, to Quality Rentals, Inc., Pierre, for $350,000.
