On 5/01, title to Lots 10-13 & W2 Lot 14, W2 Lots 23-27, Blk 1, Sigler’s Addition; the E26’ Lot 1, Blk 1, Irene Addition; and the W91’ of Outlot C in Sec.3-110-79 (2720 E. Humboldt, Pierre) was transferred from the Humane Society of South Dakota, Rapid City, to Guy Mann & Tim Udager, Rapid City, for $25,000
On 5/01, title to Lot 8, Blk 2, Brookstone Addition, Pierre was transferred from MYJ, LLC, Pierre, to Kiel & Michelle Wendelschafer, Pierre, for $355,000.
On 5/01, title to Lot 9, Royal Ridge Estates Subdivision was transferred from Tilth Unlimited, LLC, Pierre, to Aaron & Kristina Haynes, Pierre, for $85,000.
On 5/01, title to Lots 8-10, Blk 48, Wells 2nd Addition, Pierre (215 S. Pierce St.) was transferred from the Estate of Alice Allen to Joshua Rice, Pierre, for $148,000.
On 5/01, title to Lot 10, & Lot 11 ex. N11’, Blk 44, Fifth Railway Addition, Pierre was transferred from Loren & Brenda Paul, Pierre, to Alexander & Dominique Ruppelt, Pierre, for $312,000.
On 5/06, title to Lot 11, Blk 5, Ustick’s Subdivision of Bosler’s Addition, and Lot 6, Blk 5, Bosler’s Addition, Pierre was transferred from Kayde & Desirae Byran, White River, to Chase & Samantha Cooper, Pierre, for $175,000.
On 5/07, title to Lots 1R-3R, Stanton’s Addition was transferred from JTZ Properties, LLC, Mitchell, to Thiesse Jensen Real Estate & Development , LLC, Mitchell, for $1,780,000.
On 5/07, title to Lot 56, Dakota Landing Estates (231 Landing Ave., Pierre) was transferred from Monty Hein & Kathy Kocer, Pierre, to Nicole Rapp, Pierre, for $75,000.
On 5/08, title to Lots 3-4, Blk 48, Wells 2nd Addition, Pierre was transferred from Steven Blair, Rapid City, to Randall Bowman, Pierre, for $145,000.
On 5/08, title to Lots 5-6 ex. S15’ Lot 6, Sutherland & Yarnell’s Subdivision of Blk 60, Fifth Railway Addition, Pierre (318 Mary Lane) was transferred from Sigrid & Trevor Swanson, Pierre, to Amanda LaCroix, Pierre, for $197,000.
On 5/11, title to Lot 26, Blk 1, Capitol Heights Addition, Pierre (820 N. Monroe) was transferred from Trevor & Amanda Lumadue, Mooresville, NC, to Whitney Kilts, Pierre, for $240,000.
On 5/12, title to Lot 7, Split Rocks Estates was transferred from Jon & Theresa Beastrom, Pierre, to Adam & Jill Sitzman, Pierre, for $42,000.
On 5/14, title to the 705.47’ lying immediately west of Blk 1, Farm Island View Estates in Sec. 7-110-78 was transferred from Louie & Desirae Van Roekel, Deadwood, to Cornerstone, LLC, Pierre, for $140,000.
On 5/15, title to Lot 2, Split Rock Estates was transferred from William & Sandra Griese, Pierre, to Christopher & Katie Smith, Pierre, for $370,000.
On 5/15, title to Lot 4, Blk 4, Ulmen’s Addition, Pierre was transferred from Loren & Rosemarie Shoop, Vivian, to John & Rebecca McWilliams, Pierre, for $247,000.
