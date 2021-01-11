On 11/24, title to Lot 17, Blk. 1, Riverview Second Addition, Pierre was transferred from Scott and Ladonna Holm, Pierre, to Tyler and Emmalee Krekelberg, Pierre, for $246,000.
On 11/25, the title to the S84’ of Lots 11-14, Blk. 16, Capitol Addition, Pierre was transferred from Doug and Shirley Todd, Fishers, Indiana, to Andrew and Kimberlee Brown, Pierre, for $200,000.
On 11/25, title to Lot 46, Highlands Ridge Addition, Pierre was transferred from Eileen List, Pierre, to Scott and Ladonna Holm, Pierre, for $355,000.
On 11/25, title to the W90’ of Lot 17 & 18 Ex the N64’ of Lot 18, Blk. 45, Fifth Railway Addition, Pierre was transferred from Josh and Kerry Lachnit, Fort Pierre, to Marshall and Giezelle Brown, Pierre, for $170,000.
On 11/30, title to Lots 21-23, Blk. 32, Fifth Railway Addition, Pierre (514 N. Huron Ave.) was transferred from James and Jeanne Riis, Pierre, to Derek and Michelle Hunsley, Pierre, for $206,500.
On 11/23, title to Lot 10, Prairie Vista Estates was transferred from Troy and Cristi Swenson, Pierre, to James and Alexis Terwilliger, Pierre, for $387,500.
On 12/01, title to Lot 5, Blk. 17, Cactus Heights Addition, Pierre was transferred from Debra Palmer, Pierre, to Heidi Ruch, Pierre, for $260,000.
On 12/01, title to Lot 1, Cox’s Subdivision to Third Railway Addition, Pierre was transferred from Rebecca and Adam Spoehr, Pierre, to Dustin Curry, Pierre, for $170,500.
On 12/02, title to Lots 23 & 24, Blk. 3, Brookstone Addition, Pierre was transferred from Midwest Development of Pierre Inc., Pierre, to Aaron and Ashley Arnold, Pierre, for $88,500.
On 12/02, title to all of Lot 36, the N2’ of Lot 35, blk. 11, Original Plat, Pierre was transferred from Thomas Bowers, Pierre, to Paula Canby, Pierre, for $70,000.
On 12/03, title to Condo Unit 4, Lot 1, Highlands Ridge West Addition, Pierre was transferred from SLH Holding LLC., Brookings, to Louis Raisler, Pierre, for $318,000.
On 12/03, title to Condo Unit 1, Lot 1, West Addition, Highlands Ridge (Hawthorn Heights Condos) Pierre was transferred from SLH Holdings LLC., Pierre, to Eileen List, Pierre, for $329,900.
On 12/03, title to Blk. 1, Lot A of Resub of Lot 6, Riverview Second Addition, Pierre was transferred from Lauren Barrett Jahn FKA Lauren Barrett and Isaac Jahn, Sturgis, to Brian and Jessica Duval, Pierre, for $205,000.
On 12/04, title to Lot 2, Blk. 1, View Heights Addition, Pierre was transferred from the Estate of Gail Miller to Tyler Kroeber, Pierre, for $210,000.
On 12/04, title to Devines 3rd and Devines 4th Addition Ex NW150’ of Devine’s 4th Addition, Wegners Addition Lot 5, Pierre (115 E. Pleasant Dr.) was transferred from NDA Holdings LLC., Pierre, to Burke RE LLC, Pierre, for $240,000.
On 12/04, title to Condo Unit 2, Lot 1, Highlands Ridge West, Pierre was transferred from SLH Holdings LLC, Brookings, to Sandra Sheppard, Pierre, for $316,000.
On 12/04, title to Lots 5 & 6, Blk. 68, Wells Second Addition, Pierre was transferred from the Estate of Susan Johnson to Brandon and Shayna Malsam, Pierre, for $179,500.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.