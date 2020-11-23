On 10/13, title to Lots 22-23, Blk 1, Wells 2nd Addition, Pierre was transferred from Nathan and Cynthia McCombs, Soldotna, Alaska, to Shaun Cooper, Pierre, for $159,000.
On 10/13, title to Lot 3, Blk 3, Cactus Heights Addition, Pierre was transferred from Jenna Howell, Rapid City, to Derek Ferwerda, Pierre, for $179,000.
On 10/13, title to Lots 13-15, Blk 20, Smith’s Addition, Blunt was transferred from Jared Royka, Sahuarita, Arizona, to Don Bergeson, Pierre, for $3,247.
On 10/13, title to Lots 13-15, Blk 20, Smith’s Addition, Blunt was transferred from Heather Royka a/k/a Heather Morris, Redfield, to Don Bergeson, Pierre, for $3,247.
On 10/14, title to Lots 25-28, Blk 30, Wells 2nd Addition, Pierre was transferred from Terry Fischer and Rod Fischer, Fargo, North Dakota, to Steven Rounds and Thomas Rounds, Pierre, for $75,000.
On 10/14, title to Lot 4, Medicine Knoll Creek Subdivision was transferred from Lynn Tesar-Stotts, Pierre, to Carole Boos, Blunt, for $39,500.
On 10/15, title to E2 Lots 31-34, Blk 55, Wells 2nd Addition, Pierre was transferred from Robert Standiford, Pierre, to James Patzer and Rebecca Monson, Pierre, for $75,000.
On 10/16, title to Lot 41, Prairie Vista Estates was transferred from David and Katharine Harris, Cheyenne, WY, to Scott and Alexa Neu, Pierre, for $404,200.
