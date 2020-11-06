On 9/17, title to Lots 1-4 and N2 Lot 5, Blk 15, Robbin’s Resubdivision, Blunt 511 Commercial Ave.) was transferred from the Hughes County Sheriff, Pierre, to South Dakota Housing Development Authority, Pierre, for for $48,632.28.
On 9/17, title to Lot 6, Pheasant Run Subdivision was transferred from Richard and Nancy Coit, Lincoln, Nebraska, to Zane and Tasha Martin, Pierre, for $435,000.
On 9/17, title to Lot 2, Blk 2, Ulmen’s Addition, Pierre was transferred from Tyson and Lindsey Heiss, Fort Pierre, to Terra Fisher, Pierre, for $255,000.
On 9/18, title to Lots 15-20, Blk 38, Wells Second Addition, Pierre was transferred from the Hughes County Sheriff, Pierre, to BankWest, Inc., Pierre, for $332,446.89.
On 9/18, title to Lot 2, Blk 45, Fifth Railway Addition, Pierre was transferred from Terra Fischer, Pierre, to Alvin and Rebeka Tyon, Pierre, for $147,000.
On 9/21, title to Lot 21, Buhl’s Second Addition, Pierre was transferred from Mary Arbach, Gettysburg, to David and Wendy Trautman, Pierre, for $179,500.
On 9/22, title to Lot 9, Blk 4, Ulmen’s Addition, Pierre was transferred from Richard and Jodene Bartels, Pierre, to Matthew and Alison Reinke, Pierre, for $321,000.
On 9/22, title to Lots 6-7, Blk 28, Wells Second Addition, Pierre was transferred from Cory Hoffrogge, Pierre, to Zachary Jacobson and Abigail Miller, Pierre, for $175,000.
On 9/23, title to Lots 12-15, Blk 63, Wells Second Addition, Pierre was transferred from Travis and Nicole Rinehart, Corona, to Loewll and Amy Mesman, Pierre, for $175,000.
On 9/24, title to Lot 15, Blk 2, Highlands Ridge First Addition was transferred from Ted and Jayne Parsons, Fort Pierre, to Cheryl Anderson, Pierre, for $50,000.
On 9/25, title to Lots 22-24, Blk 13, Capital Addition, Pierre was transferred from Patsy Henderson, Pierre, to Michael and Bethany Vasilie, Pierre, for $169,000.
On 9/25, title to Unit 2, Lots 34A and 35A, Highlands Ridge Addition was transferred from Rita Linn, Pierre, to Glenda Osberg, Pierre, for $251,500.
On 9/25, title to Lots 3-4, Blk 10, Greeley and Sharp’s Addition, Pierre, was transferred from Scott Pretzer, Fort Pierre, to Amy and Kenneth Caldwell, Pierre, for $28,000.
On 9/25, title to Lot 1 and N11’ of Lot 2, Blk 3, Fuller’s Addition, Pierre was transferred from Daniel and Deirdre Nelson, Brandon, to John and Charlotte Whaley, Pierre, for $246,000.
On 9/25, title to Lot 18, Nystrom’s Second Addition, Pierre was transferred from Micah Kempf d/b/a Kempf Construction, Inc., Sioux Falls, to Del and Kathleen Schuh, Pierre, for $85,000.
On 9/25, title to Lot 17, Dakota Landing Estates was transferred from Brady and Rachel Beck, Pierre, to Scott and Rhonda Glanzer, Bridgewater, for $20,000.
On 9/25, title to Lot 18, Dakota Landing Estates was transferred from Brady and Rachel Beck, Pierre, to Scott and Rhonda Glanzer, Bridgewater, for $20,000.
On 9/25, title to Lot 6, Blk 16, Bartels Resubdivision of Yaples First Addition, Pierre was transferred from Randall and Sharlene Dickerson, Sioux Falls, to Therese Volmer, Pierre, for $220,000.
