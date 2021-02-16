Timothy Pullman, Miller, disorderly conduct, 30 days in jail suspended, no entry to any campground in South Dakota for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, abide by law for 1 year, submit to the state’s attorney an apology letter to the victim, $200 fine, $78.50 costs.
Heather Hovey, Topeka, KS, renewal registration during assigned month, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Elijah Vlcek, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $19 fine, $78.50 costs.
Dilyn At The Straight, Mitchell, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Nathan Haberling, Pierre, municipal speeding, $29 fine, $72.50 costs.
Whitney Loneeagle, Pierre, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, 15 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 6 months, $100 fine, $78.50 costs.
Melody His Law, Ft. Thompson, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Austyn Langdeau, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Larry Leisy, Ellsworth, NE, speeding on four-lane in rural area, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.
Bernard Big Eagle, Pierre, no driver’s license, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Nichole Chapin, Aberdeen, speeding on other roadways, $99 fine, $78.50 costs.
Deandre Casey, petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less, Pierre, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $100 fine, $68.50 costs.
Kenisha Ewoldt, Pierre, open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Dylan Rezek, Pierre, passengers between 14-18 required to wear seat belts, $25 fine.
Howard Allen, Flandreau, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Jeremy Hughes, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Kelsey Palmer, Onida, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Evan Dewell, Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Mary Word, Pierre, municipal speeding, $49 fine, $72.50 costs.
Charlotte Hall, Midland, renewal registration during assigned month, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Michael Hinojosa, Aurora, CO, speeding on a state highway, $99 fine, $78.50 costs.
Ronald Ridings, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Hallie Fulton, Wessington Springs, speeding on other roadways, $19 fine, $78.50 costs.
Destiny Leetch, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Michael Buffalo, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $99 fine, $78.50 costs.
Talon Ducheneaux, Pierre, no driver’s license, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Brittany Gilbertson, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Brayden Holloway, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Tyler McGhee, Pierre, no driver’s license, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Taylor Huemoeller, Pierre, petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, $200 fine, $78.50 costs.
Nicholas Knepper, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Kira Waln, Pierre, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, $204 fine, $78.50 costs.
Earl Fanger, Jr., Blunt, speeding on a state highway, Blunt, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
