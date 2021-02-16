Timothy Pullman, Miller, disorderly conduct, 30 days in jail suspended, no entry to any campground in South Dakota for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, abide by law for 1 year, submit to the state’s attorney an apology letter to the victim, $200 fine, $78.50 costs.

Heather Hovey, Topeka, KS, renewal registration during assigned month, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.

Elijah Vlcek, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $19 fine, $78.50 costs.

Dilyn At The Straight, Mitchell, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Nathan Haberling, Pierre, municipal speeding, $29 fine, $72.50 costs.

Whitney Loneeagle, Pierre, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, 15 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 6 months, $100 fine, $78.50 costs.

Melody His Law, Ft. Thompson, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Austyn Langdeau, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Larry Leisy, Ellsworth, NE, speeding on four-lane in rural area, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.

Bernard Big Eagle, Pierre, no driver’s license, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.

Nichole Chapin, Aberdeen, speeding on other roadways, $99 fine, $78.50 costs.

Deandre Casey, petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less, Pierre, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $100 fine, $68.50 costs.

Kenisha Ewoldt, Pierre, open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.

Dylan Rezek, Pierre, passengers between 14-18 required to wear seat belts, $25 fine.

Howard Allen, Flandreau, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Jeremy Hughes, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Kelsey Palmer, Onida, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Evan Dewell, Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Mary Word, Pierre, municipal speeding, $49 fine, $72.50 costs.

Charlotte Hall, Midland, renewal registration during assigned month, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.

Michael Hinojosa, Aurora, CO, speeding on a state highway, $99 fine, $78.50 costs.

Ronald Ridings, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Hallie Fulton, Wessington Springs, speeding on other roadways, $19 fine, $78.50 costs.

Destiny Leetch, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Michael Buffalo, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $99 fine, $78.50 costs.

Talon Ducheneaux, Pierre, no driver’s license, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.

Brittany Gilbertson, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Brayden Holloway, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Tyler McGhee, Pierre, no driver’s license, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.

Taylor Huemoeller, Pierre, petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, $200 fine, $78.50 costs.

Nicholas Knepper, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Kira Waln, Pierre, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, $204 fine, $78.50 costs.

Earl Fanger, Jr., Blunt, speeding on a state highway, Blunt, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

